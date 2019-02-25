Feb 25, 2019 / 08:05PM GMT

Michael Leonidovich Ryskin - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Associate



Joining us is Glenn David, CFO of Zoetis. We're gonna start with just the fireside chat, and then open up for questions. So thank you for joining us.



Glenn C. David - Zoetis Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you for having me.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - AssociateSo just high level at the start, can you review 2018? It was a little bit of an eventful year, had a lot happened, so let's just go through the story over course of the year and where you ended.- Zoetis Inc. - Executive VP & CFOAbsolutely. So 2018 was a great year for us at Zoetis. So when you start with the top line, we're able to grow revenue at 10%. And part of that contribution was 2% from Abaxis, which was one of the big events that we had in 2018. With the acquisition of Abaxis, we're very excited about. Overall, though, our organic portfol