Zoetis Inc at William Blair Growth Stock Conference Transcript

Jun 11, 2020 / 04:20PM GMT

John Charles Kreger - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division - Partner & Healthcare Services Analyst



Hi, everyone. We're going to get started with our next and also our final session of the William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference. Thanks for joining us. Our company for the next 30 minutes is Zoetis. I'm John Kreger. I'm the research analyst here at Blair that covers Zoetis.



I am required to inform you that you can obtain a complete list of research disclosures or potential conflicts of interest at williamblair.com. With that exciting info out of the way, let me introduce Glenn David, the CFO. He's joining us for the presentation. We're going to take the next 30 minutes to go through a fireside chat format. For those of you listening in, there is a chat feature that allows you to send questions to me, and I will do my best to ask them, time permitting. So with that, let's launch right in.



Questions and Answers:

- William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division - Partner & Healthcare Services Analyst<