Nov 10, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everybody. My name is Erin Wright. I cover life sciences tools diagnostics at CrÃ©dit Suisse, and welcome to our 2020 Healthcare Conference. It's obviously in a virtual format this year. So a little bit different. If you do have questions, feel free to e-mail me at [email protected]. We'll be happy to pass them along to management here.



We do have Zoetis with us for this presentation. And it's a fireside chat format, so we'll get right into Q&A. But with us, we have EVP and CFO, Glenn David. I think we also have Steve Frank, who heads up the IR effort on the line as well. But we're happy to get started. And -- but welcome. Thank you for coming.



Glenn C. David - Zoetis Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Great. Thanks for let me be here with you, Erin.



Questions and Answers:

- CrÃ©- Research Division - Director and Senior Equity Research AnalystAnd just to kick it off, let's talk about fundamental demand trends acros