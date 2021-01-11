Jan 11, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Christopher Thomas Schott - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Good morning, everybody. I'm Chris Schott from JPMorgan. And it's my pleasure to be introducing Kristin Peck, CEO of Zoetis, for the next session today. As a reminder, it's going to be a 40-minute session. (Operator Instructions)



With that, I'm going to turn it over to Kristin.



Kristin C. Peck - Zoetis Inc. - CEO & Director



Thank you, Chris. It's a pleasure to be here today for the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. As a long-time participant at JPMorgan, it sort of feels strange not to be flying to San Francisco in January, walking the cramped hallways of the Westin Hotel and being scheduled nonstop from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. I certainly hope we'll be together again in 2022. Today, though, I want to share how proud I am to be part of the health care industry that has been and will be such an important part of all of us returning to a safer and more normal existence in the future.



Before I talk about Zoetis and how we performed through COVID-19 and our pl