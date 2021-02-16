Q4 2020 Zoetis Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



And welcome to the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast for Zoetis. Hosting the call today is Steve Frank, Vice President of Investor Relations for Zoetis.



The presentation materials and additional financial tables are currently posted on the Investor Relations section of zoetis.com. The presentation slides can be managed by you, the viewer, and will not be forwarded automatically. (Operator Instructions)



It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to Steve Frank. Steve, you may begin.



Steven Frank - Zoetis Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Zoetis Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call. I am joined today by Kristin Peck, our Chief Executive Officer; and Glenn David, our Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I'll remind you that the slides presented on this call are available on the Investor Relations section of our website, and that our remarks today will include forward-looking statements and that actual results could differ materially from t