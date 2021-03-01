Zoetis Inc at Cowen Healthcare Conference (Virtual) Transcript

Mar 01, 2021 / 06:20PM GMT

Kathleen Marie Miner - Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - Director



Good afternoon, everyone. This is the Zoetis company presentation. I'm Kathy Miner, and I'm joined by my colleague, Steve Scala.



We're very happy today to have Zoetis with us. Zoetis, as you know, is the global leader in animal health. And the stock has been one of our top-performing names every year over the past 5 years. We continue to see the company as extremely well positioned in this attractive market.



With us today, we're also very happy to have with us once again, CEO, Kristin Peck. Kristin, welcome, and we're just sorry that we can't do this in person this time around.



Kristin C. Peck - Zoetis Inc. - CEO & Director



Great to be here. Thanks so much, Kathy.



Kathleen Marie Miner - Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - Director



Great. We have a lot that we hope to cover today. It's a great story. There's a lot of news.



And before we jump into it, just as a reminder, if anyone in the audience has a que