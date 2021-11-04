Nov 04, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast for Zoetis. Hosting the call today is Steve Frank, Vice President of Investor Relations for Zoetis.
The presentation materials and additional financial tables are currently posted on the Investor Relations section of zoetis.com. The presentation slides can be managed by you, the viewer, and will not be forwarded automatically. In addition, a replay of this call will be available approximately 2 hours after the conclusion of this call via dial-in or on the Investor Relations section of zoetis.com. (Operator Instructions)
It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to Steve Frank. Steve, you may begin.
Steven Frank - Zoetis Inc. - VP of IR
Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Zoetis Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. I am joined today by Kristin Peck, our Chief Executive Officer; and Wetteny Joseph, our Chief Financial Officer. Before we begin, I'll remind you that the slides presented on this call are available on the Investor Relations section
Q3 2021 Zoetis Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 04, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...