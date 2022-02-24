Feb 24, 2022 / 07:30PM GMT

Michael Leonidovich Ryskin - BofA Securities, Research Division - Director in Equity Research & Research Analyst



Great. Thanks for joining us again. My name is Mike Ryskin. I'm on the Bank of America Life Science Tools and Diagnostics team. I also have the privilege of covering animal health. And for our next session, we're joined by Wetteny Joseph, CFO, Zoetis. Wetteny, thanks for being here with us today. We appreciate it.



Wetteny N. Joseph - Zoetis Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Thanks for having me, Mike. Great to be with you.



Michael Leonidovich Ryskin - BofA Securities, Research Division - Director in Equity Research & Research Analyst



I think just to get the ball rolling, you reported 4Q '21 results just last week. Can you give us just a brief recap of some of the key points, both from the quarter and the guide for '22?



Wetteny N. Joseph - Zoetis Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Yes, I'd be happy to. Mike, in 2021, Zoetis delivered our strongest annual performance