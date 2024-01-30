Yacktman Fund Adjusts Portfolio, Weatherford International PLC Sees Significant Reduction

16 minutes ago
Insights from Yacktman Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s N-PORT Filing for Q4 2023

The Yacktman Fund (Trades, Portfolio), known for its objective and patient investment approach, has revealed its latest portfolio adjustments in the N-PORT filing for the fourth quarter of 2023. Managed by Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio), the Fund focuses on achieving long-term capital appreciation and, to a lesser extent, current income. It primarily invests in U.S. equities across various market caps, often targeting undervalued growth companies. The Fund's investment decisions are based on the intrinsic qualities of individual securities, rather than market predictions, and it looks for businesses with strong management, good business models, and attractive prices.

Key Position Increases

During the quarter, Yacktman Fund (Trades, Portfolio) expanded its portfolio by increasing stakes in five stocks. Noteworthy adjustments include:

  • A significant addition to Kenvue Inc (KVUE, Financial), with 1,433,929 more shares, bringing the total to 3,300,000 shares. This change marks a 76.84% increase in share count and a 0.4% impact on the current portfolio, valued at $71,049,000.
  • The second-largest increase was in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG, Financial), with an additional 50,000 shares, resulting in a total of 800,000 shares. This adjustment signifies a 6.67% increase in share count, with a total value of $124,064,000.

Key Position Reductions

The Fund also made significant reductions in nine stocks, with the most substantial changes in:

  • Weatherford International PLC (WFRD, Financial), cutting 500,000 shares, leading to a 33.33% decrease in shares and a 0.63% impact on the portfolio. The stock's average trading price was $92.97 during the quarter, with a 3.53% return over the past three months and a -1.76% year-to-date performance.
  • Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG, Financial) saw a reduction of 10,000 shares, a 22.22% decrease, and a 0.43% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $3,118.13 during the quarter, with a 24.25% return over the past three months and a -1.24% year-to-date return.

Portfolio Overview

As of the fourth quarter of 2023, the Yacktman Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprised 58 stocks. The top holdings included 7.75% in Bollore SE (XPAR:BOL, Financial), 7.01% in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ, Financial), 6.85% in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (XKRX:005935, Financial), 4.07% in Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial), and 3.75% in Alphabet Inc (GOOG, Financial). The Fund's investments are predominantly spread across nine industries, including Communication Services, Consumer Defensive, Energy, Technology, Financial Services, Industrials, Basic Materials, Consumer Cyclical, and Healthcare.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
