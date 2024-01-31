Jonathan Oringer, Executive Chairman and 10% Owner of Shutterstock Inc (SSTK, Financial), executed a sale of 43,167 shares in the company on January 22, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Shutterstock Inc is a global technology company that offers a creative platform for high-quality assets, tools, and services. The company licenses images, video, music, and editorial assets, as well as custom content tailored to a brand's needs.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 688,416 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, with no insider buys recorded over the past year. There have been 15 insider sells in total during the same timeframe.

On the date of the insider's latest transaction, shares of Shutterstock Inc were trading at $50.37, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.785 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 15.38, which is below both the industry median of 20.39 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Shutterstock Inc's stock price in relation to its GuruFocus Value indicates that the stock is significantly undervalued. With a share price of $50.37 and a GuruFocus Value of $84.15, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.6.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

