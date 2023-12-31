Chuck Royce Reduces Stake in Amtech Systems Inc

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Transaction Overview

On December 31, 2023, Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s investment firm made a notable adjustment to its portfolio by reducing its stake in Amtech Systems Inc (ASYS, Financial). The firm sold 35,600 shares at a price of $4.20 each, resulting in a total holding of 1,443,080 shares. This trade action reflects a -2.41% change in the firm's holdings and a 0.06% impact on the portfolio, with the firm retaining a 10.17% position in ASYS.

Guru Profile: Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)

Charles M. Royce, a venerated figure in the investment world, is renowned for his expertise in small-cap investing. As the portfolio manager for Royce Pennsylvania Mutual Fund since 1972, Royce has built a reputation for his astute investment strategies. With a bachelor's degree from Brown University and an MBA from Columbia University, Royce's firm focuses on companies with market capitalizations up to $5 billion, seeking stocks that trade below their estimated enterprise value. The firm's top holdings include FormFactor Inc (FORM, Financial), Ziff Davis Inc (ZD, Financial), and Air Lease Corp (AL, Financial), among others, with a significant presence in the industrials and technology sectors, and an equity portfolio valued at $9.82 billion.1750018865804505088.png

Amtech Systems Inc at a Glance

Amtech Systems Inc, with its stock symbol ASYS, operates within the semiconductor industry in the United States. Since its IPO on September 7, 1984, the company has specialized in manufacturing capital equipment and related consumables for semiconductor devices, electronic assemblies, and LEDs. With segments in Material and Substrate and Semiconductor, ASYS has a market capitalization of $63.434 million. Despite a current stock price of $4.47 and a GF Score of 64/100, the company's financial performance indicates possible challenges, with a GF Value of $11.71 and a stock price to GF Value ratio of 0.38.1750018843801186304.png

Impact of the Trade on Royce's Portfolio

The recent reduction in ASYS shares by Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s firm suggests a strategic move within the portfolio. Although the trade did not significantly impact the overall portfolio due to its 0% trade impact, it does alter the firm's position in ASYS to 10.17%. This adjustment may reflect the firm's assessment of ASYS's current market valuation and future potential.

Market Valuation and Stock Performance

ASYS's current market valuation presents a mixed picture. The stock has experienced a 6.43% gain since the transaction, with a year-to-date increase of 3.23%. However, the stock's performance since its IPO has declined by -55.3%. The GF Value suggests caution, labeling the stock as a possible value trap, and advising investors to think twice before investing.

Semiconductor Industry Context

The semiconductor industry plays a crucial role in the current market, with companies like Amtech Systems Inc contributing to the sector's growth and innovation. ASYS's position within the industry is defined by its specialized manufacturing capabilities and its focus on emerging technologies such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power chips.

Insights for Value Investors

Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s trade action may signal to value investors that there are concerns regarding ASYS's current valuation or future prospects. Investors should consider the firm's investment philosophy and the stock's financial metrics, including its GF Score and GF Value, before making investment decisions.

Comparing Investment Strategies

First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) Management, LLC, another significant shareholder in ASYS, may have a different investment approach compared to Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s firm. While specific details of First Eagle's share percentage are not provided, contrasting the strategies of these two investment entities could offer valuable insights into ASYS's investment potential.

Conclusion

Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent reduction in ASYS shares is a strategic decision that aligns with the firm's value investing philosophy. While the trade has not significantly impacted the firm's portfolio, it does reflect a reassessment of ASYS's position in the market. Value investors should closely monitor the semiconductor industry and consider the implications of such investment actions when evaluating their own portfolios.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.