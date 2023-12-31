Chuck Royce Adds Apyx Medical Corp to Portfolio

Introduction to the Transaction

On December 31, 2023, Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s investment firm made a notable addition to its investment portfolio by acquiring 2,158,900 shares of Apyx Medical Corp (APYX, Financial), a company specializing in energy technology for medical devices. This transaction reflects a 7.43% change in the firm's holdings, with a trade price of $2.62 per share. Despite the trade's seemingly small impact on the portfolio, with a 0.06% position, the firm now holds a significant 6.23% stake in Apyx Medical Corp.

Charles M. Royce, a venerated figure in the investment community, is renowned for his expertise in small-cap investing. As the portfolio manager for Royce Pennsylvania Mutual Fund since 1972, Royce has demonstrated a consistent approach to value investing, focusing on companies with strong balance sheets, a successful track record, and promising future profitability. With a portfolio equity of $9.82 billion, the firm's top holdings include FormFactor Inc (FORM, Financial), Ziff Davis Inc (ZD, Financial), and Air Lease Corp (AL, Financial), predominantly in the Industrials and Technology sectors.

Apyx Medical Corp Company Overview

Apyx Medical Corp, traded under the symbol APYX in the USA, has been a public entity since April 6, 1994. The company operates in two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM), with the former being the primary revenue driver. Apyx's innovative Renuvion cosmetic technology and J-Plasma system have positioned it as a leader in the medical devices industry. Despite a market capitalization of $77.256 million, the company's stock price has recently dipped to $2.23, reflecting a potential challenge for investors.

Analysis of the Trade

The acquisition of Apyx Medical Corp shares by Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s firm is a strategic move that aligns with the firm's investment philosophy. The trade, executed at $2.62 per share, has since seen a -14.89% change in stock price, indicating a potential undervaluation. With a GF Value of $7.86 and a price to GF Value ratio of 0.28, Apyx Medical Corp is currently considered a possible value trap, suggesting investors should think twice before following suit.

Financial Health and Stock Performance of Apyx Medical Corp

Apyx Medical Corp's financial health and stock performance present a mixed picture. The company's Financial Strength is rated 6/10, while its Profitability Rank stands at 4/10. Growth prospects appear more promising with a Growth Rank of 7/10. However, the GF Value Rank and Momentum Rank are low at 2/10 and 4/10, respectively. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 4, and the Altman Z score is 1.39, indicating financial instability.

Guru's Top Holdings and Sector Focus

Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s firm has a clear preference for Industrials and Technology sectors, with top holdings that reflect a strategic focus on small-cap companies with robust growth potential. The addition of Apyx Medical Corp to the portfolio suggests a calculated move to capitalize on the medical devices industry's growth trajectory, which aligns with the firm's investment strategy.

Market Reaction and Future Outlook

The market's reaction to Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s firm's investment in Apyx Medical Corp has been tepid, with the stock price experiencing a decline post-transaction. However, the company's GF Score of 68/100 indicates that there may be poor future performance potential, which investors should consider when evaluating the stock's prospects.

Conclusion

Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of Apyx Medical Corp shares represents a minor yet strategic addition to the firm's diverse portfolio. While the company's current valuation suggests caution, the firm's investment may be based on a long-term view of the company's growth potential in the medical devices sector. Investors should closely monitor Apyx Medical Corp's financial health and market performance to assess whether it aligns with their value investing principles.

