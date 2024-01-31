Insider Sell: CFO Michael Brophy Sells 2,973 Shares of Natera Inc (NTRA)

Michael Brophy, the Chief Financial Officer of Natera Inc (NTRA, Financial), executed a sale of 2,973 shares in the company on January 23, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Natera Inc is a diagnostics company specializing in the field of genetic testing. The company's offerings include non-invasive prenatal tests, carrier screening tests, and cancer screening tests, designed to analyze DNA for the early detection of genetic abnormalities and conditions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 134,605 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 60 insider sells for Natera Inc.

On the day of the sale, shares of Natera Inc were trading at $66.45, giving the company a market capitalization of $7.992 billion. The sale by the insider was conducted at this price level.

The stock's valuation, with respect to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value), indicates that Natera Inc had a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08 at the time of the transaction, suggesting that the stock was Fairly Valued. The GF Value of $61.66 is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent sale contributes to the overall picture of insider transactions at Natera Inc, which may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors and the implications these actions may have on the company's stock performance and valuation.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice.

