Chuck Royce Adds Mesa Laboratories to Portfolio in Recent Trade

On December 31, 2023, Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s investment firm made a notable addition to its investment portfolio by acquiring 269,645 shares of Mesa Laboratories Inc (MLAB, Financial). This transaction reflects a 62.42% increase in the firm's holdings in MLAB, with a trade impact of 0.11% on the portfolio. The shares were purchased at a price of $104.77, signaling a strong conviction in the future prospects of Mesa Laboratories. As of the trade date, MLAB represents 0.29% of the firm's portfolio, with the firm holding a 5.00% stake in the company.

Charles M. Royce, a renowned figure in the investment community, has been at the helm of Royce Pennsylvania Mutual Fund since 1972. With a bachelor's degree from Brown University and an MBA from Columbia University, Royce's firm specializes in small-cap investing, focusing on companies with market capitalizations up to $5 billion. The firm's investment philosophy centers on identifying undervalued stocks with strong balance sheets, a history of business success, and potential for future profitability. Currently, the firm's equity stands at $9.82 billion, with top holdings in FormFactor Inc (FORM, Financial), Ziff Davis Inc (ZD, Financial), Air Lease Corp (AL, Financial), Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW, Financial), and Arcosa Inc (ACA, Financial), predominantly in the Industrials and Technology sectors.

Mesa Laboratories Inc, with its stock symbol MLAB, is a prominent player in the life sciences tools and critical quality control products industry. Since its IPO on August 18, 1995, the company has expanded into four key divisions: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, Calibration Solutions, and Clinical Genomics. These segments cater to various aspects of quality control and laboratory services, with a strong presence in both the United States and international markets. Mesa Laboratories' commitment to innovation and quality has positioned it as a significant entity in the hardware sector.

The recent acquisition by Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s firm has bolstered its position in Mesa Laboratories, with MLAB now accounting for a notable portion of the portfolio. The firm's increased stake in the company underscores a strategic move to capitalize on Mesa Laboratories' growth potential and market position.

Mesa Laboratories currently boasts a market capitalization of $509.247 million, with a stock price of $94.45. Despite the company not having a PE Ratio due to being at a loss, it is considered significantly undervalued with a GF Value of $276.04. The stock's price to GF Value ratio stands at 0.34, indicating a substantial margin of safety for investors. However, the stock has experienced a decline of 9.85% since the transaction and a year-to-date drop of 11.11%, reflecting market volatility and potential buying opportunities for value investors.

Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s firm maintains a diverse portfolio with a strong inclination towards the Industrials and Technology sectors. The firm's top holdings, including FormFactor Inc and Ziff Davis Inc, demonstrate a strategic focus on companies with robust growth prospects and solid market positions. The addition of MLAB complements the firm's investment strategy and sector focus, potentially offering a new avenue for growth within the portfolio.

MLAB's GF Score of 82/100 indicates good outperformance potential. The company's Financial Strength and Profitability Rank are 5/10 and 8/10, respectively, while its Growth Rank and GF Value Rank stand at 8/10 and 4/10. The stock's Momentum Rank is 4/10, reflecting a need for cautious optimism among investors.

The recent trade by Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s firm in acquiring additional shares of Mesa Laboratories Inc is a strategic move that aligns with the firm's value investing philosophy. The transaction not only diversifies the portfolio but also taps into the potential of a company that is currently undervalued in the market. For value investors, this trade highlights the importance of thorough analysis and the pursuit of stocks with strong fundamentals and growth prospects. As Mesa Laboratories continues to navigate the market, the implications of this trade will be closely watched for its impact on the company's future performance.

