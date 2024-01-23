National Bank Holdings Corp Reports Record Full-Year Earnings for 2023

Robust Growth in Net Income and Loan Portfolio Amid Economic Headwinds

Summary
  • Net Income: $142.0 million for the full year 2023, a 99.3% increase from $71.3 million in 2022.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Diluted EPS of $3.72 for 2023, up from $2.18 in 2022.
  • Loan Growth: Organic loan growth of 6.6% year over year, with total loans reaching $7.7 billion.
  • Deposit Growth: Average total deposits grew by 18.7% in 2023.
  • Asset Quality: Non-performing loans improved to 0.37% of total loans.
  • Capital Strength: Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 11.89% as of December 31, 2023.
  • Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (ROATCE): 18.23% for 2023, indicating strong profitability.
On January 23, 2024, National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The bank holding company, which offers a wide range of banking products and financial services, reported a record net income of $142.0 million for the full year, nearly doubling its performance from the previous year. This significant increase in profitability is attributed to robust organic loan growth, disciplined underwriting standards, and strong credit quality.

Financial Performance and Challenges

National Bank Holdings Corp's performance in 2023 was marked by a solid fourth quarter that capped off a year of record earnings. The company's net income for the fourth quarter was $33.1 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, a decrease from the third quarter's $36.1 million, or $0.94 per diluted share. Despite the quarter-over-quarter dip, the full-year results were impressive, with a return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) of 18.23%.

The bank's success in 2023 was driven by a 32.4% year-over-year growth in pre-provision net revenues after adjusting for acquisition expenses. However, the company faced challenges in the form of increased provision expenses for credit losses, primarily due to loan growth and a specific reserve on one non-performing loan. Additionally, non-interest income decreased due to lower mortgage banking income, and non-interest expenses increased, impacting the efficiency ratio.

Financial Achievements and Industry Significance

The achievements of National Bank Holdings Corp are particularly noteworthy in the context of the banking industry. The company's 6.6% organic loan growth reflects a disciplined approach to expansion, while maintaining strong credit quality with just two basis points of net charge-offs for the year. The growth in average total deposits by 18.7% and tangible book value by 10.4% demonstrates the bank's ability to attract and retain customer deposits, a key indicator of trust and stability in the financial sector.

Key Financial Metrics

Important metrics from the company's financial statements include:

"I am pleased to announce that our solid fourth quarter results contributed to record full year earnings of $142.0 million or $3.72 per share with a return on average tangible common equity of 18.23%." - CEO Tim Laney

Net interest income for the fourth quarter increased to $91.2 million, with a net interest margin of 3.95%. The bank's asset quality remained strong, with non-performing loans comprising only 0.37% of total loans. The loan to deposit ratio stood at 94.0%, indicating a healthy balance between loan outflows and deposit inflows.

Analysis of Company's Performance

National Bank Holdings Corp's performance in 2023 reflects a resilient business model and a strategic approach to growth. The bank's ability to navigate economic headwinds and deliver strong financial results is a testament to its prudent management and commitment to sound banking principles. As the company enters 2024, it is well-positioned to continue serving its clients and communities, with a strong balance sheet and solid capital position.

For a detailed look at National Bank Holdings Corp's financial results and strategic outlook, investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from National Bank Holdings Corp for further details.

