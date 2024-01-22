Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Announces CFO Transition Amid Accounting Investigation

Interim CFO Appointed as ADM Cooperates with SEC Inquiry; Earnings Release Delayed

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Management Changes: Ismael Roig appointed as Interim CFO following Vikram Luthar's administrative leave due to an investigation into ADM's Nutrition segment accounting practices.
  • Earnings Delay: ADM's Q4 and full-year 2023 earnings release and conference call postponed, with an update on adjusted earnings per share expected to exceed $6.90.
  • Investigation Impact: ADM withdraws forward-looking outlook for the Nutrition segment amidst ongoing external investigation.
  • Financial Performance: ADM anticipates reporting operating profit for AS&O and Carbohydrate Solutions segments in line with previous Q3 2023 guidance.
  • Legal Advisors: Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz engaged as legal counsel for ADM and the Audit Committee, respectively.
Article's Main Image

On January 22, 2024, Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing significant management changes and a delay in its earnings report due to an ongoing investigation into certain accounting practices. ADM, a leading processor and merchandiser of agricultural commodities and a provider of nutrition solutions, is now facing scrutiny over its financial reporting.

Management Shift and Investigation Details

ADM has appointed Ismael Roig, a seasoned executive with extensive experience within the company, as Interim Chief Financial Officer. This decision follows the placement of Vikram Luthar on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation into accounting practices related to the Nutrition reporting segment, particularly concerning intersegment transactions. The investigation was initiated in response to a document request from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), with which ADM is cooperating.

"The Board takes these matters very seriously," stated Terry Crews, Lead Director. Juan Luciano, Chair of the Board and CEO, expressed confidence in Roig's capabilities to lead the Finance organization during this critical period. Roig himself is committed to working with the management team and Board to resolve the matter and continue driving value for stakeholders.

Financial Performance and Outlook

Despite the ongoing investigation, ADM has provided a positive update on its 2023 outlook, expecting to deliver above $6.90 in adjusted earnings per share for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. This forecast is subject to the completion of annual close processes and related internal controls. However, due to the investigation, ADM has withdrawn all forward-looking statements for the Nutrition reporting segment.

For its Ag Services & Oilseeds (AS&O) and Carbohydrate Solutions segments, ADM expects to report operating profit in line with previous indications from the third quarter earnings call of 2023. The company's comprehensive approach to unlocking the power of nature to enrich the quality of life positions it as a leader in human and animal nutrition, as well as a pioneer in plant-based industrial solutions.

Advisors and Legal Counsel

ADM has engaged Kirkland & Ellis LLP as legal counsel, while the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors is advised by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. The company is working diligently with its advisors to complete the investigation expeditiously and will make further announcements as appropriate.

As the situation unfolds, ADM's commitment to transparency and best practices in financial governance remains paramount. The company's ability to navigate through these challenges will be closely watched by investors and stakeholders alike, as it seeks to maintain its position as a trusted leader in the agricultural and nutrition industries.

For more detailed information and updates, please visit ADM's website at www.adm.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Archer-Daniels Midland Co for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.