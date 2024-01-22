On January 22, 2024, Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing significant management changes and a delay in its earnings report due to an ongoing investigation into certain accounting practices. ADM, a leading processor and merchandiser of agricultural commodities and a provider of nutrition solutions, is now facing scrutiny over its financial reporting.

Management Shift and Investigation Details

ADM has appointed Ismael Roig, a seasoned executive with extensive experience within the company, as Interim Chief Financial Officer. This decision follows the placement of Vikram Luthar on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation into accounting practices related to the Nutrition reporting segment, particularly concerning intersegment transactions. The investigation was initiated in response to a document request from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), with which ADM is cooperating.

"The Board takes these matters very seriously," stated Terry Crews, Lead Director. Juan Luciano, Chair of the Board and CEO, expressed confidence in Roig's capabilities to lead the Finance organization during this critical period. Roig himself is committed to working with the management team and Board to resolve the matter and continue driving value for stakeholders.

Financial Performance and Outlook

Despite the ongoing investigation, ADM has provided a positive update on its 2023 outlook, expecting to deliver above $6.90 in adjusted earnings per share for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. This forecast is subject to the completion of annual close processes and related internal controls. However, due to the investigation, ADM has withdrawn all forward-looking statements for the Nutrition reporting segment.

For its Ag Services & Oilseeds (AS&O) and Carbohydrate Solutions segments, ADM expects to report operating profit in line with previous indications from the third quarter earnings call of 2023. The company's comprehensive approach to unlocking the power of nature to enrich the quality of life positions it as a leader in human and animal nutrition, as well as a pioneer in plant-based industrial solutions.

Advisors and Legal Counsel

ADM has engaged Kirkland & Ellis LLP as legal counsel, while the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors is advised by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. The company is working diligently with its advisors to complete the investigation expeditiously and will make further announcements as appropriate.

As the situation unfolds, ADM's commitment to transparency and best practices in financial governance remains paramount. The company's ability to navigate through these challenges will be closely watched by investors and stakeholders alike, as it seeks to maintain its position as a trusted leader in the agricultural and nutrition industries.

For more detailed information and updates, please visit ADM's website at www.adm.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Archer-Daniels Midland Co for further details.