General Dynamics Corp Reports Record Quarterly Earnings and Revenue for Q4 2023

Backlog Reaches All-Time High as Defense and Aerospace Segments Drive Growth

Summary
  • Net Earnings: $1 billion in Q4, with full-year earnings of $3.3 billion.
  • Diluted EPS: Reached a record $3.64 in Q4, and $12.02 for the full year.
  • Revenue: Increased by 7.5% to $11.7 billion in Q4, and 7.3% to $42.3 billion for the full year.
  • Cash Flow: Net cash from operating activities was $1.2 billion in Q4, totaling $4.7 billion for the year.
  • Backlog: Ended the year with a record $93.6 billion backlog, indicating strong future revenue potential.
On January 24, 2024, General Dynamics Corp (GD, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing a historic quarter with the highest earnings per share (EPS) and revenue in the company's history. The defense contractor and business jet manufacturer, known for its diverse portfolio including Gulfstream jets, Abrams tanks, and nuclear-powered submarines, demonstrated robust financial health and operational efficiency.

1750221021883035648.png

Financial Performance and Segment Highlights

General Dynamics Corp (GD, Financial) reported a strong fourth quarter, with net earnings of $1 billion and diluted EPS of $3.64 on revenue of $11.7 billion, a 7.5% increase over the previous year's quarter. The full-year figures were equally impressive, with net earnings of $3.3 billion and revenue of $42.3 billion, marking a 7.3% increase from 2022.

The company's Aerospace segment, which includes the Gulfstream business jets, saw a 12% revenue increase in Q4, with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.2-to-1 for both the quarter and the year, indicating continued demand and solid execution. The Marine Systems segment also performed well, with a 14.8% revenue increase in Q4, driven by significant contracts for maintenance and modernization of U.S. Navy ships.

Operational Efficiency and Cash Flow

General Dynamics Corp (GD, Financial) showcased operational efficiency with net cash provided by operating activities in the quarter totaling $1.2 billion, or 119% of net earnings. For the year, net cash provided by operating activities reached a record-high $4.7 billion, or 142% of net earnings. This strong cash flow allowed the company to reduce debt by $1.2 billion, invest $904 million in capital expenditures, pay $1.4 billion in dividends, and repurchase $434 million in shares, ending the year with $1.9 billion in cash and equivalents.

Backlog and Future Outlook

The company's backlog reached an all-time high of $93.6 billion at year-end, with estimated potential contract value of $38.3 billion, bringing the total estimated contract value to $132 billion. This backlog is a critical indicator of the company's future revenue potential and underscores the enduring demand for General Dynamics' products and services.

"We had a solid fourth quarter, capping off a year that saw growth in all four segments and continued strong cash flow," said Phebe N. Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer. "Our Aerospace segment in particular saw solid execution and continued demand in the quarter and is well positioned for a surge in deliveries upon FAA certification of the G700."

Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation

The balance sheet of General Dynamics Corp (GD, Financial) remains robust, with an increase in total assets from $51.585 billion in the previous year to $54.810 billion at the end of 2023. The company's disciplined approach to capital allocation is evident in its debt reduction and strategic investments in growth areas.

Conclusion

General Dynamics Corp (GD, Financial) has demonstrated a strong financial performance in the fourth quarter and full year of 2023, with record earnings, revenue, and backlog. The company's diversified portfolio and operational efficiency position it well for continued success in the Aerospace and Defense industry. Investors and stakeholders can look forward to sustained growth and value creation from this industry leader.

For a detailed analysis of General Dynamics Corp's financial results, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from General Dynamics Corp for further details.

