Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) Reports Full Year 2023 Earnings

Loan and Deposit Growth Highlighted Amidst Net Interest Margin Challenges

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Income: $111.3 million for 2023, or $3.11 per diluted share, compared to $102.2 million in 2022.
  • Loan Growth: $279 million increase (up 4%) with commercial loans up $179 million (up 4%).
  • Deposit Growth: $236 million increase (up 3%) with core customer deposits excluding brokered up $38 million (up 1%).
  • Net Interest Margin: Decreased to 2.65% in Q4 2023 from 3.28% in Q4 2022.
  • Non-Interest Income: $11.8 million in Q4 2023, down 11% from Q3 2023 but up 10.7% from Q4 2022.
  • Efficiency Ratio: Improved to 59.5% in Q4 2023 from 56.8% in Q4 2022.
  • Dividend: Declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per common share payable on February 16, 2024.
Article's Main Image

Premier Financial Corp (PFC, Financial) released its 8-K filing on January 23, 2024, disclosing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The company, a community banking and financial services corporation, reported a net income of $20.1 million for the fourth quarter, or $0.56 per diluted share, a decrease from the $25.3 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, reported in the same period of the previous year. For the full year, net income was $111.3 million, or $3.11 per diluted share, up from $102.2 million, or $2.85 per diluted share, in 2022. This performance includes the impact of the sale of the company's insurance agency, which contributed significantly to the year's results.

1750221130700058624.png

Financial Performance and Challenges

During the fourth quarter, Premier Financial Corp. experienced a mix of growth and challenges. The company saw a deposit growth of $77 million and a loan growth of $43 million, with commercial loans contributing $63 million to this increase. Despite these gains, the company faced a net interest margin compression, which decreased to 2.65% in the fourth quarter from 3.28% in the same quarter of the previous year. This margin compression reflects the competitive environment for deposits and the impact of higher interest rates on borrowing costs.

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter stood at $11.8 million, a decrease from the previous quarter but an increase from the fourth quarter of 2022. This was primarily due to fluctuations in mortgage banking and gains/losses on securities. Non-interest expenses saw a slight decrease from the third quarter and a more significant decrease from the fourth quarter of the previous year, reflecting the company's focus on expense management.

Balance Sheet and Income Statement Highlights

The balance sheet showed total assets of $8.63 billion at the end of 2023, with loans receivable at $6.74 billion and total deposits at $7.14 billion. The company's equity increased by $88 million, or $2.37 per share, with tangible equity up $117 million, or $3.22 per share. The tangible equity ratio improved by 1.25%.

Net interest income for the year was $217.4 million on a tax-equivalent basis, a decrease from the previous year's $243.7 million. The core net interest margin for 2023 was 2.73%, down from 3.28% in 2022. The cost of funds increased significantly, largely due to the higher average deposit costs.

"In the fourth quarter, we saw a continuation of performance improvement on many topics outlined in our third quarter release," said Gary Small, President and CEO of Premier. "Positive elements include purposefully moderate loan growth, excellent deposit growth, strong wealth management revenue growth, deliberate cost containment, and a decline in non-performing assets."
"Expense containment remains a high priority for us as we continue to manage the net interest margin challenges," said Paul Nungester, CFO of Premier. "The successful implementation of cost saving initiatives enabled us to reduce our ratio of expenses to average assets to 1.76% for the last two quarters of 2023, representing a 30 basis point improvement from the fourth quarter of 2022."

Looking Forward

As Premier Financial Corp. moves into 2024, the company anticipates moderate growth in earning assets and a continued focus on deposit growth, aiming for low-to-moderate year-over-year net interest income growth. Management also emphasizes strong expense management and solid credit performance as key components of their strategy.

For detailed financial tables and further information, readers are encouraged to view the full 8-K filing.

Premier Financial Corp. will host a conference call to discuss the earnings results and business trends, which can be accessed via the company's website.

For more comprehensive analysis and insights, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Premier Financial Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.