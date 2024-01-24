Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Reports Mixed 2023 Results and Provides 2024 Outlook

Organic Sales Growth Offsets COVID-19 Test Decline; Medical Devices Segment Thrives

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Reported Sales: Fourth-quarter sales increased by 1.5%, full-year sales decreased by 8.1%.
  • Organic Sales Growth: Excluding COVID-19 tests, organic sales grew by 11.0% in Q4 and 11.6% for the full year.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): GAAP diluted EPS at $3.26, adjusted diluted EPS at $4.44 for full-year 2023.
  • 2024 Financial Outlook: Abbott projects GAAP diluted EPS of $3.20 to $3.40 and adjusted diluted EPS of $4.50 to $4.70.
  • Medical Devices Performance: Sales increased by 17.5% in Q4, with strong growth in Diabetes Care and other areas.
  • Dividend Milestone: Abbott declares its 400th consecutive quarterly dividend, marking 52 years of dividend growth.
Article's Main Image

On January 24, 2024, Abbott Laboratories (ABT, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The company, a global healthcare leader with a diverse portfolio including medical devices, diagnostics, nutritionals, and branded generic medicines, faced a mixed financial landscape with challenges stemming from a decline in COVID-19 testing-related sales.

Fiscal Summary and Business Performance

Abbott's fourth-quarter reported sales saw a modest increase of 1.5 percent, while full-year sales experienced an 8.1 percent decrease, largely due to the anticipated decline in COVID-19 testing-related sales. However, when excluding these sales, the company's organic growth for its underlying base business was robust, with an 11.0 percent increase in the fourth quarter and an 11.6 percent increase for the full year. This growth underscores the strength of Abbott's core operations amidst a challenging environment.

The company's GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the full year stood at $3.26, with an adjusted diluted EPS of $4.44. Abbott also issued its financial outlook for 2024, projecting a GAAP diluted EPS of $3.20 to $3.40 and an adjusted diluted EPS of $4.50 to $4.70. This guidance reflects the company's confidence in continued growth, excluding the impact of COVID-19 testing sales, which are projected to increase by 8.0% to 10.0%.

Segment Highlights and Innovations

Abbott's Medical Devices segment was a standout performer, with a reported sales increase of 17.5 percent in the fourth quarter. This growth was propelled by double-digit organic growth in several areas, including Diabetes Care, Neuromodulation, Structural Heart, Electrophysiology, Heart Failure, and Rhythm Management. Notably, FreeStyle Libre sales reached $1.4 billion, marking a significant increase in the Diabetes Care market.

Abbott's Nutrition business also saw positive momentum, with worldwide sales increasing by 12.2 percent on a reported basis and 13.9 percent organically in the fourth quarter. The recovery of market share in the U.S. infant formula market was a key factor, with Abbott reclaiming its market-leading position.

Despite a decline in COVID-19 testing-related sales, Abbott's Diagnostics segment managed to achieve organic sales growth, excluding these sales. The company continues to innovate in this area, as evidenced by the recent FDA approval of its new laboratory automation system, GLP systems Track™, and the anticipated approval for its U.S. clinical trial for the Volt PFA System in the first half of 2024.

Financial Stability and Shareholder Returns

Abbott's financial stability is further highlighted by its declaration of the 400th consecutive quarterly dividend, a testament to its consistent performance and commitment to shareholder returns. The company's status as a Dividend Aristocrat underscores its ability to navigate market fluctuations while delivering value to its shareholders.

In conclusion, Abbott Laboratories (ABT, Financial) has demonstrated resilience in its core business operations, with organic sales growth offsetting the decline in COVID-19 testing-related sales. The company's diverse portfolio and strategic focus on innovation position it well for continued success in 2024 and beyond.

For a more detailed breakdown of Abbott's financial performance and future prospects, investors and interested parties are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Abbott Laboratories for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.