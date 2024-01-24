AT&T Inc (T) Reports Solid Growth in 2023, Driven by 5G and Fiber Expansion

AT&T's 2023 Earnings Highlight Strong Free Cash Flow and Operating Income

Summary
  • Revenue Growth: AT&T Inc (T) reported a 2.2% year-over-year increase in fourth-quarter revenues, totaling $32.0 billion.
  • Operating Income: Operating income for the fourth quarter was $5.3 billion, with a full-year operating income of $23.5 billion.
  • Free Cash Flow: The company's free cash flow reached $6.4 billion in Q4 and $16.8 billion for the full year, surpassing its increased guidance.
  • Subscriber Growth: AT&T saw 526,000 postpaid phone net adds in Q4 and 1.1 million AT&T Fiber net adds for the full year.
  • Cost Savings: Achieved a $6 billion+ run-rate cost savings target in mid-2023 and is progressing towards an additional $2 billion+ savings by mid-2026.
  • 2024 Outlook: The company forecasts wireless service revenue growth in the 3% range and broadband revenue growth of 7%+ for the full year.
On January 24, 2024, AT&T Inc (T, Financial) released its 8-K filing, showcasing a year of strong financial performance, underpinned by significant growth in its 5G and fiber segments. The company's strategic investments in these areas have paid off, leading to an increase in both operating income and free cash flow. AT&T's wireless business, which contributes approximately two-thirds of its revenue, has been particularly successful following the spinoff of Warner Media. As the third-largest U.S. wireless carrier, AT&T connects 70 million postpaid and 18 million prepaid phone customers. The company also provides fixed-line enterprise services and residential fixed-line services, which together account for nearly 29% of its revenue. Additionally, AT&T has a significant presence in Mexico and holds a 70% equity stake in satellite television provider DirecTV.

Financial Performance and Strategic Growth

AT&T's focus on 5G and fiber growth has resulted in a 4.4% increase in full-year Mobility service revenues and an 8.1% increase in consumer broadband revenues, both surpassing the company's guidance. The full-year AT&T Fiber revenue growth stood at an impressive 26.6%. The company's transformation efforts have also supported margin growth, with over $6 billion in run-rate cost savings achieved by mid-2023. AT&T's investment in broadband infrastructure has been substantial, with its mid-band 5G spectrum now covering over 210 million people and its fiber network passing more than 26 million consumer and business locations.

Challenges and Outlook

Despite the strong results, AT&T faces challenges, including competition in the telecommunications sector and the need to continually invest in network infrastructure. The company's 2024 outlook remains positive, with expectations of continued revenue growth in wireless and broadband services, adjusted EBITDA growth in the 3% range, and capital investments of $21-$22 billion. Free cash flow is projected to be in the $17-$18 billion range, with adjusted EPS of $2.15 to $2.25.

Key Financial Metrics

AT&T's financial achievements in 2023 are critical for the company and the telecommunications industry, as they demonstrate the successful execution of its investment-led strategy. The company's ability to attract and retain profitable customers, while managing costs effectively, is essential for maintaining its competitive position in the market. Key metrics such as the growth in operating income and free cash flow are important indicators of the company's financial health and its capacity to invest in future growth opportunities.

"We accomplished exactly what we said we would in 2023, delivering sustainable growth and consistent business performance, resulting in full-year free cash flow of $16.8 billion, ahead of our raised guidance. As we advance our lead in converged connectivity, we will continue to scale our best-in-class 5G and fiber networks to meet customers’ growing demand for seamless, ubiquitous broadband, and drive durable growth for shareholders," said John Stankey, AT&T CEO.

AT&T's earnings report reflects a company that is successfully navigating the complexities of the telecommunications industry. With a clear focus on 5G and fiber expansion, cost management, and customer retention, AT&T is positioning itself for continued success in the years to come. Value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members interested in the telecommunications sector will find AT&T's latest earnings report a testament to the company's financial resilience and strategic direction.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from AT&T Inc for further details.

