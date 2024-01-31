Peoples Bancorp Inc. Reports Record Annual Earnings for 2023

Fourth Quarter Earnings Per Share Rise to $0.96; Net Income Reaches $33.8 Million

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Income: $33.8 million for Q4 2023, up from $31.9 million in Q3 2023 and $26.8 million in Q4 2022.
  • Earnings Per Share: $0.96 diluted EPS for Q4 2023, compared to $0.90 in Q3 2023 and $0.95 in Q4 2022.
  • Annual Net Income: Record $113.4 million for 2023, up from $101.3 million in 2022.
  • Provision for Credit Losses: $1.3 million for Q4 2023, down from $4.1 million in Q3 2023.
  • Net Interest Income: Decreased by $4.9 million in Q4 2023 compared to Q3 2023, but increased by $17.8 million compared to Q4 2022.
  • Non-Interest Income: Increased by $2.8 million in Q4 2023 compared to Q3 2023.
  • Efficiency Ratio: Improved to 56.0% in Q4 2023 from 58.4% in Q3 2023.
Article's Main Image

On January 23, 2024, Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH) (PEBO, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The company, a financial holding entity known for its community banking services, including banking, insurance, investment, and trust solutions, reported a net income of $33.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, translating to earnings per diluted common share of $0.96. This performance marks an increase from the third quarter's net income of $31.9 million and $0.90 earnings per share, and a significant rise from the $26.8 million net income and $0.95 earnings per share reported in the fourth quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, Peoples Bancorp Inc achieved a record net income of $113.4 million in 2023, although earnings per diluted common share decreased slightly to $3.44 from $3.60 in 2022. The provision for credit losses, which impacts earnings per share, was $0.03 for the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease from both the previous quarter and the same quarter last year.

President and CEO Chuck Sulerzyski highlighted the company's diversified business mix and its ability to perform at high levels regardless of operating or rate environments. The year also saw the completion of the Limestone Merger and the termination of Peoples' pension plan, which contributed to the financial dynamics of the year.

Peoples Bancorp Inc's net interest income for the fourth quarter decreased by 5% compared to the linked quarter but increased by 25% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The net interest margin decreased by 27 basis points to 4.44% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to the linked quarter, and remained flat compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

The company also reported a decrease in the provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the linked quarter, primarily due to improved macro-economic conditions and the release of reserves on individually analyzed loans. Total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, increased by 12% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the linked quarter, and by 35% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Peoples Bancorp Inc's balance sheet highlights include an increase in period-end total loan and lease balances by 5% annualized compared to September 30, 2023. Asset quality metrics remained stable during the fourth quarter of 2023, with nonperforming assets decreasing by $3.4 million compared to September 30, 2023.

Overall, Peoples Bancorp Inc's financial achievements in 2023, including record net income and strategic mergers, underscore its resilience and adaptability in a changing economic landscape. These results are particularly significant for a community bank operating in a competitive financial industry, where maintaining strong relationships with customers and managing risks effectively are crucial for sustained growth and profitability.

For a detailed discussion of Peoples Bancorp Inc's financial performance, including insights into the company's income statement, balance sheet, cash flow, and other key financial metrics, investors and interested parties are invited to join the conference call scheduled for January 23, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH) for further details.

