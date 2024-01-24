Sterling Bancorp Inc (SBT) Reports Improved Earnings for Q4 and Full Year 2023

SBT Announces Net Income Growth and Strong Capital Position Amid Economic Challenges

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Income: Q4 net income of $5.1 million, a significant increase from $0.3 million in Q3.
  • Earnings Per Share: Q4 EPS at $0.10, up from $0.01 in the previous quarter.
  • Asset Quality: Recovery of credit losses of $(4.4) million in Q4, indicating improved credit quality.
  • Capital Ratios: Strong leverage ratio of 13.95% for the company and 13.38% for the Bank.
  • Balance Sheet: Total assets slightly decreased to $2.4 billion, with a notable increase in cash and securities.
  • Loan Portfolio: Gross loans held for investment declined by 19% year-over-year.
  • Deposit Growth: Total deposits increased by 3% year-over-year to $2.0 billion.
Article's Main Image

On January 24, 2024, Sterling Bancorp Inc (SBT, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2023. The company, a unitary savings and loan holding company operating primarily through its subsidiary Sterling Bank, reported a net income of $5.1 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for Q4 2023. This marks a substantial improvement from the net income of $0.3 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for Q3 2023. For the full year, net income was $7.4 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(14.2) million, or $(0.28) per diluted share, for the previous year.

Performance and Challenges

Thomas M. O’Brien, Chairman, President, and CEO, highlighted the company's continued improvement in expense management following the resolution of government investigations. Despite this, Sterling Bancorp Inc faced expenses related to indemnified individuals' responses to government inquiries, which were partially offset by insurance reimbursements. The company's loan portfolio experienced a decline over the year as new lending products were not introduced, but total assets were maintained by increasing short-term liquid assets. The company's strong capital position was further enhanced by the quarter's net income.

O’Brien also noted the challenges posed by the elevated interest rate environment, particularly on deposit prices, and the current economic conditions that limit the pursuit of new strategic directions. However, he expressed confidence in Sterling's ability to protect its strengths, including strong capital, liquidity, and solid credit quality.

Financial Achievements and Industry Significance

The company's financial achievements, particularly the recovery of credit losses and the strong capital ratios, are significant in the banking industry. These metrics indicate a healthy financial position and the ability to withstand economic fluctuations. The recovery of credit losses of $(4.4) million in Q4 reflects general improvement in the economic forecast and a decline in the loan portfolio from the prior period.

Key Financial Metrics

SBT's balance sheet showed a slight decrease in total assets to $2.4 billion, with cash and due from banks increasing by 52% year-over-year to $578.0 million. Debt securities available for sale also increased by 22% to $419.2 million. Total gross loans held for investment declined by 19% to $1.3 billion. Total deposits increased by 3% to $2.0 billion, with money market, savings, and NOW deposits growing by 5%. The company's leverage ratio stood strong at 13.95% for the consolidated company and 13.38% for the Bank.

"We believe we have positioned Sterling well to protect our strengths, namely: strong capital, strong liquidity and solid credit quality." - Thomas M. O’Brien, Chairman, President, and CEO

Analysis of Company's Performance

SBT's performance in Q4 and the full year 2023 demonstrates resilience in a challenging economic environment. The company's ability to generate a net income after a previous year's loss shows effective management and strategic positioning. The growth in deposits and the maintenance of a strong capital base are positive indicators for future stability and potential growth.

Overall, Sterling Bancorp Inc's financial results for Q4 and the full year 2023 reflect a company that has navigated past challenges and is positioned with a solid foundation for the future. The detailed financial data and management's commentary provide valuable insights for value investors and potential members of GuruFocus.com seeking reliable and objective financial analysis.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Sterling Bancorp Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.