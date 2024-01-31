Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV), a leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. President and COO Thomas Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company on January 22, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $210.02, resulting in a total value of $259,864.76.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,476 shares of Veeva Systems Inc and has not made any insider purchases. The company's insider transaction history over the past year indicates a total of 28 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the date of the insider's recent sell, Veeva Systems Inc had a market capitalization of $33.971 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 60.63, which is above the industry median of 26.97 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The shares were trading at $210.02, with a GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $240.80, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.87. This suggests that Veeva Systems Inc was modestly undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity at Veeva Systems Inc.

The GF Value image above provides a visual representation of Veeva Systems Inc's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value estimate according to GuruFocus.

