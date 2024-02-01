Cullinan Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CGEM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology treatments, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Business Officer Corrine Savill sold 40,000 shares of the company on January 23, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $12.31 per share, resulting in a total value of $492,400. Over the past year, the insider has engaged in the sale of 40,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction reflects the only activity by the insider in the past twelve months. The insider transaction history for Cullinan Oncology Inc shows a pattern of insider sales with 39 recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period. On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Cullinan Oncology Inc were trading at $12.31, giving the company a market capitalization of $534.758 million. For more detailed information on insider transactions at Cullinan Oncology Inc, interested parties can refer to the SEC Filing.

