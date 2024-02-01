Value Line Inc's Dividend Analysis

Assessing the Sustainability and Growth of Value Line Inc's Dividends

Value Line Inc (VALU, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.28 per share, payable on 2024-02-09, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-01-26. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Value Line Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Value Line Inc Do?

Value Line Inc is a U.S based company. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including ranking system and other information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes. The company markets under well-known brands including Value Line, the Value Line logo, The Value Line Investment Survey, Smart Research, Smarter Investing and The Most Trusted Name in Investment Research. Its only operating segment being Publishing.

A Glimpse at Value Line Inc's Dividend History

Value Line Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1984. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis.

Value Line Inc has increased its dividend each year since 2013. The stock is thus listed as a dividend achiever, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 11 years. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Value Line Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Value Line Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.48% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.54%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Value Line Inc's annual dividend growth rate was 8.30%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 6.70% per year. And over the past decade, Value Line Inc's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 5.60%.

Based on Value Line Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Value Line Inc stock as of today is approximately 3.43%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-10-31, Value Line Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.58.

Value Line Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Value Line Inc's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2023-10-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Value Line Inc's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Value Line Inc's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Value Line Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 0.20% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 65.23% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Value Line Inc's earnings increased by approximately 4.70% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 60.25% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 10.80%, which underperforms than approximately 51.64% of global competitors.

Next Steps

In conclusion, Value Line Inc's commitment to consistent dividend payments, coupled with its record as a dividend achiever, makes it an interesting consideration for income-focused investors. While the dividend growth rate shows a positive trend, it is essential to monitor the payout ratio and profitability to ensure dividend sustainability. The growth metrics present a mixed picture, with some underperformance compared to global competitors. However, the company's steady profitability and reasonable payout ratio may provide some confidence in the continuity of its dividend payments. Value investors looking for high-dividend yield opportunities may find Value Line Inc's stock to be a potential addition to their portfolios, but as always, due diligence is key.

GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.