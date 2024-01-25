Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) Reports Incremental Earnings Growth in 2023

Steady Performance Amidst Rising Infrastructure Investments and Lower O&M Expenses

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • GAAP Diluted EPS: Increased to $3.21 in 2023 from $3.17 in 2022.
  • Ongoing Diluted EPS: Rose to $3.35 in 2023, up from $3.17 in the previous year.
  • Net Income: Reported at $1.77 billion for 2023, slightly up from $1.74 billion in 2022.
  • Revenue: Total operating revenues were $14.206 billion in 2023, compared to $15.310 billion in 2022.
  • 2024 EPS Guidance: Reaffirmed in the range of $3.50 to $3.60 per share.
Article's Main Image

On January 25, 2024, Xcel Energy Inc (XEL, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial outcomes for the year ended December 31, 2023. The company, a major utility provider serving 3.8 million electric and 2.1 million natural gas customers across eight states, reported a slight increase in GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) from $3.17 in 2022 to $3.21 in 2023. Ongoing diluted EPS, which adjusts for certain non-recurring items, also saw an increase to $3.35 from $3.17 per share in the previous year.

Xcel Energy's performance in 2023 was marked by a strong focus on infrastructure investments and cost management. The company's ongoing earnings reflect favorable regulatory outcomes and lower operating and maintenance (O&M) expenses, which were partially offset by higher depreciation and interest charges. Bob Frenzel, chairman, president, and CEO of Xcel Energy, highlighted the company's commitment to delivering on earnings guidance for the 19th consecutive year, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a competitive cost of capital for the benefit of customers and shareholders.

1750496233111318528.png

In 2023, Xcel Energy continued to advance its clean energy initiatives, including the retirement of coal-fired units and the development of significant solar facilities. Despite these advancements, the company managed to keep customer bills below the national average, underscoring its operational efficiency.

Financial Highlights and Challenges

The company's total operating revenues for 2023 stood at $14.206 billion, a decrease from $15.310 billion in 2022. This decline was primarily due to lower electric and natural gas revenues, which were affected by changes in fuel and purchased power expenses. However, the impact on earnings was mitigated by regulatory recovery mechanisms. Xcel Energy's net income saw a marginal increase to $1.77 billion in 2023 from $1.74 billion in the previous year.

O&M expenses decreased by $47 million in 2023, reflecting the company's cost containment efforts and exit from the appliance repair services business. However, these savings were partially offset by higher bad debt expenses and inflationary pressures. Depreciation and amortization expenses increased by $35 million due to system expansion, while interest charges rose by $102 million, largely due to higher debt levels and interest rates.

The company's capital structure and liquidity remain strong, with a solid credit rating and committed credit facilities available to meet liquidity needs. Xcel Energy's capital expenditure forecast through 2028 indicates continued investment in infrastructure to support long-term growth.

Xcel Energy reaffirmed its 2024 EPS guidance, projecting a range of $3.50 to $3.60 per share. The guidance is based on constructive regulatory outcomes, normal weather patterns, and an increase in capital rider revenue, among other factors.

For value investors, Xcel Energy's steady performance, commitment to clean energy, and consistent dividend growth present an attractive investment opportunity in the regulated utilities industry. The company's ability to navigate regulatory environments and manage costs effectively positions it well for continued success.

For more detailed information and analysis on Xcel Energy Inc (XEL, Financial)'s financial performance, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Xcel Energy Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.