David Keefauver, Executive Vice President of Dedicated Contract Services (DCS) at JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT, Financial), sold 978 shares of the company on January 23, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. JB Hunt Transport Services Inc is a transportation and logistics company, which provides a wide range of services including intermodal transport, dedicated freight services, and integrated capacity solutions, among others.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,466 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

Insider Trends

The transaction history for insiders at JB Hunt Transport Services Inc indicates a pattern of sales over the past year, with 17 insider sells and no insider buys recorded.

Valuation

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of JB Hunt Transport Services Inc were priced at $205.06, resulting in a market capitalization of $21.191 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 29.45, surpassing both the industry median of 13.79 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

With the current share price at $205.06 and a GuruFocus Value of $183.51, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.12, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated by GuruFocus and takes into account historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

