Chuck Royce's Firm Adjusts Position in Orion Group Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
34 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Overview of Recent Stock Transaction by Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s Firm

On December 31, 2023, the investment firm led by Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) executed a notable transaction involving Orion Group Holdings Inc (ORN, Financial), a specialty construction company. The firm reduced its stake in ORN by 109,500 shares, resulting in a -5.66% change in its holdings. This adjustment left the firm with a total of 1,825,535 shares, valued at a trade price of $4.94 per share. Despite the reduction, ORN still represents 0.09% of the firm's portfolio and 5.62% of the company's outstanding shares, indicating a continued interest in the stock's potential.

Profile of the Guru: Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)

Charles M. Royce, a renowned figure in the investment world, has been at the helm of Royce Pennsylvania Mutual Fund since 1972. With a bachelor's degree from Brown University and an MBA from Columbia University, Royce has established a reputation as a pioneer in small-cap investing. The firm's investment philosophy centers on identifying undervalued smaller companies with strong balance sheets, a history of success, and promising futures. With a focus on enterprises with market capitalizations up to $5 billion, the firm's approach is grounded in seeking stocks trading below their estimated enterprise value. As of the latest data, the firm manages an equity portfolio worth $9.82 billion, with top holdings in various sectors, including Industrials and Technology.

1750609871407050752.png

Orion Group Holdings Inc: Company Overview

Orion Group Holdings Inc operates within the infrastructure, industrial, and building sectors, offering specialty construction services. The company's business is divided into two main segments: Concrete and Marine. ORN provides a range of services, including marine transportation facility construction, dredging, and concrete construction services. Established in 1995, Orion Group Holdings has expanded its operations across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin, catering to both onshore and offshore projects.

Financial Snapshot of Orion Group Holdings Inc

With a market capitalization of approximately $188.448 million and a current stock price of $5.8, Orion Group Holdings Inc's financial standing is a mix of challenges and opportunities. The stock is currently deemed Significantly Overvalued by GuruFocus, with a GF Value of $3.53 and a Price to GF Value ratio of 1.64. Despite this, the stock has experienced a 17.41% gain since the reported transaction and a 20.08% increase year-to-date. However, the company's long-term performance has been less favorable, with a -63.75% change since its IPO. The GF Score for ORN stands at 54/100, indicating a potential for poor future performance.

1750609853107302400.png

Impact of the Trade on Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s Portfolio

The recent transaction by Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s firm has slightly decreased its exposure to Orion Group Holdings Inc, but the stock remains a part of its diverse portfolio. The firm's strategy of investing in undervalued small-cap stocks with strong fundamentals suggests that ORN still aligns with its investment criteria, despite the reduction in shareholding.

Sector and Market Analysis

Royce's firm has shown a preference for the Industrials and Technology sectors, with Orion Group Holdings fitting within the former category. The current market trends, including the emphasis on infrastructure development, could influence the stock's future performance and justify the firm's continued interest in ORN.

Comparative Analysis with Other Gurus

While Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s firm has adjusted its position in ORN, other notable investors such as Brandes Investment and First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) maintain holdings in the company. The comparative analysis of positions reveals that Royce's firm is among the significant investors in Orion Group Holdings, with a strategic stake that reflects its investment philosophy.

Conclusion

The recent transaction by Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s firm in Orion Group Holdings Inc is a strategic move that aligns with its investment approach. Value investors may find the firm's decision to adjust its position in ORN noteworthy, as it reflects a careful assessment of the stock's valuation and potential within the portfolio. As the market continues to evolve, the implications for ORN's stock performance will be closely monitored by investors and industry analysts alike.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.