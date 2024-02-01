T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) Reports Soaring Net Income and EPS in 2023

Service Revenues and Cash Flow See Industry-Leading Growth

Summary
Summary
  • Net Income: Increased by 221% year-over-year to $8.3 billion in 2023.
  • Diluted EPS: Grew by 236% to $6.93 in 2023.
  • Service Revenues: Rose by 3% to $63.2 billion in 2023, with postpaid service revenues up by 6%.
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow: Jumped by 77% to $13.6 billion in 2023.
  • Customer Growth: Postpaid net customer additions reached 5.7 million in 2023, leading the industry.
  • Network Expansion: Ultra Capacity 5G network now covers 300 million people.
  • 2024 Outlook: Core Adjusted EBITDA expected to grow by approximately 9% at the mid-point.
Article's Main Image

T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS, Financial) released its 8-K filing on January 25, 2024, detailing a year of substantial growth in 2023. The company, known for its aggressive expansion and innovative offerings, has continued to build on its momentum following the merger with Sprint, now serving approximately 30% of the U.S. retail wireless market.

1750635679706148864.png

Financial Highlights and Performance

T-Mobile's financial achievements in 2023 were marked by significant growth in key areas. The company reported a 221% increase in net income to $8.3 billion and a 236% rise in diluted EPS to $6.93. Service revenues grew by 3% to $63.2 billion, with postpaid service revenues increasing by 6%. Adjusted Free Cash Flow saw a remarkable 77% increase to $13.6 billion.

The company's customer base expansion was equally impressive, with industry-leading postpaid net customer additions of 5.7 million in 2023. T-Mobile also reported the lowest postpaid phone churn in its history at 0.87% for the year, underscoring the effectiveness of its customer retention strategies.

Challenges and Industry Context

Despite the strong performance, T-Mobile operates in a highly competitive and rapidly evolving industry. The company's continued investment in network expansion and customer acquisition could pressure margins, especially as it competes with major players like AT&T and Verizon. Moreover, the capital-intensive nature of the telecommunications industry necessitates ongoing investment to maintain technological leadership, particularly in 5G deployment.

Strategic Network Advancements

T-Mobile's network advancements have been a cornerstone of its growth strategy. The company's Ultra Capacity 5G network now covers 300 million people, which is more than three times the square miles covered by AT&T and twice that of Verizon. This extensive coverage has been a key factor in driving customer growth and positions T-Mobile as a leader in the 5G space.

Looking Forward to 2024

Looking ahead to 2024, T-Mobile anticipates continued financial growth with Core Adjusted EBITDA expected to grow approximately 9% at the mid-point. The company also expects net cash provided by operating activities to grow by about 18% at the mid-point and Adjusted Free Cash Flow to increase by approximately 22%.

Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile, expressed confidence in the company's trajectory, stating,

This was a historic year for T-Mobile, with record outcomes across nearly every metric and industry-leading customer results... we’re entering a phase of enormous value creation with a plan to deliver sustained customer and financial growth leadership."

Conclusion

T-Mobile's 2023 performance reflects a company that is effectively leveraging its network and market position to drive growth. With a strong outlook for 2024, T-Mobile is poised to continue its trajectory of customer and financial expansion, reinforcing its status as a formidable player in the telecommunications sector.

For more detailed financial information and the full earnings call, interested parties can visit T-Mobile US, Inc.'s Investor Relations website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from T-Mobile US Inc for further details.

