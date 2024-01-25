United Security Bancshares (UBFO) Reports Record Net Income for 2023

Annual Net Income Climbs to $19.8 Million, Marking a 26.2% Increase

Summary
  • Net Income: United Security Bancshares (UBFO) reported a record-high net income of $19.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, a 26.2% increase from the previous year.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): EPS rose to $1.16, up from $0.92 in the prior year.
  • Net Interest Margin: The net interest margin decreased to 4.08% in Q4 2023 from 4.44% in Q4 2022.
  • Loan Interest Income: Loan interest income increased by $1.2 million in Q4 2023 due to higher interest rates.
  • Provision for Credit Losses: The provision for credit losses rose to $873,000 in Q4 2023, compared to $648,000 in Q4 2022.
  • Total Assets: Total assets decreased by 6.8% to $1.21 billion as of December 31, 2023.
  • Capital Position: The Tier 1 Leverage Ratio improved to 11.82% from 10.10% at the end of 2022, maintaining a well-capitalized status.
Article's Main Image

On January 25, 2024, United Security Bancshares (UBFO, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023. The company, which operates as the holding for United Security Bank, provides a range of commercial banking services in California's Fresno, Madera, and Kern Counties. Its primary revenue sources are interest income from loans and investment securities.

1750638222192570368.png

Financial Performance and Challenges

Despite a decrease in net interest margin and an increase in the provision for credit losses, UBFO achieved a significant increase in net income, driven by higher loan interest income and gains from bank-owned life insurance policies. The company's ability to maintain a net interest margin above four percent is noteworthy in the banking industry, where margins are often squeezed by competitive pressures and fluctuating interest rates.

However, the company faced challenges such as a decrease in net interest income before the provision for credit losses, which fell by 11.4% to $12.0 million in the fourth quarter compared to the same period in the previous year. This decline was primarily due to increased interest expenses on deposits and short-term borrowings, which offset the gains from higher loan interest income.

Key Financial Metrics

United Security Bancshares' financial achievements include a robust capital position, with a well-capitalized Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 11.82%. The company's book value per share also increased to $7.14, up from $6.59 at the end of 2022. These metrics are important as they indicate the company's financial strength and stability, which are critical for investor confidence in the banking sector.

Key details from the financial statements reveal that total loans, net of unearned fees, decreased to $920.0 million, and total investments fell by 12.4% to $184.6 million. Total deposits also saw a decrease of 13.8% to $1.00 billion. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of gross loans increased to 1.70%, primarily due to an accounting adjustment related to the adoption of the Current Expected Credit Loss methodology (CECL).

"Our 2023 earnings were the highest in our 35-year history," said Dennis Woods, President and CEO of United Security Bancshares. "We are pleased with our ability to maintain our net interest margin above four percent as we held our cost of total deposits relatively flat compared to the trailing quarter. This year we also made progress in decreasing our non-performing loan balances. Our team is focused on gathering deposits and serving the banking needs of our local communities."

Analysis of Company's Performance

The company's performance in 2023 reflects its resilience in a challenging economic environment. The record net income and increased earnings per share demonstrate the effectiveness of UBFO's strategies and its focus on maintaining a strong net interest margin. The increase in the allowance for credit losses is a prudent measure in light of the new CECL accounting standard, which requires a more forward-looking approach to estimating credit losses.

While the decrease in total assets and deposits may raise concerns, the improved capital position and the reduction in non-performing loan balances are positive indicators of the company's health. The company's strategic focus on deposit gathering and community banking needs suggests a commitment to sustainable growth.

For a more detailed analysis of United Security Bancshares' financial performance and to access the full earnings report, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from United Security Bancshares for further details.

