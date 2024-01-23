4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc CEO David Kirn Sells 5,696 Shares

On January 23, 2024, David Kirn, CEO of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT, Financial), sold 5,696 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction is part of a series of insider trades made by the CEO over the past year, with a total of 142,445 shares sold and no shares purchased.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development of targeted and proprietary AAV gene therapy vectors and therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and large market diseases. The company's unique technology platform is designed to create optimized and proprietary AAV vectors that are engineered to deliver genes to specific tissues in the body, thereby potentially providing targeted treatments for a variety of genetic disorders.

The insider transaction history for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc shows a pattern of insider activity over the past year, with 1 insider buy and 7 insider sells. The recent sale by the insider, David Kirn, is part of this trend.

On the valuation front, shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc were trading at $18.41 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $816.166 million. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.8, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued when compared to the GF Value of $23.05.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.