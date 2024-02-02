Remitly Global Inc CEO Matthew Oppenheimer Sells 20,832 Shares

Matthew Oppenheimer, CEO of Remitly Global Inc (RELY, Financial), executed a sale of 20,832 shares in the company on January 24, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

Remitly Global Inc is a digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families in over 135 countries around the world. The company offers remittance and financial services that aim to be reliable, easy to use, and affordable, facilitating cross-border money transfers and providing financial inclusion for underserved communities.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 62,512 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, indicating a trend of share disposals over the period.

The insider transaction history for Remitly Global Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. There have been 2 insider buys and 24 insider sells over the past year. This trend can be visualized in the following insider trend image:

On the valuation front, shares of Remitly Global Inc were trading at $16.32 on the day of the insider's recent transaction. The company's market cap stood at $3.092 billion at that time.

For more detailed information on insider transactions at Remitly Global Inc, interested individuals can refer to the SEC filings and the company's insider transaction history.

