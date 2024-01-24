On January 24, 2024, Jonathan Oringer, the Executive Chairman and 10% Owner of Shutterstock Inc (SSTK, Financial), sold 24,197 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Shutterstock Inc is a global technology company that offers a creative platform for high-quality assets, tools, and services. The company licenses images, video, music, and editorial assets, as well as custom content tailored to a brand's needs. Shutterstock also offers a suite of software products that are integrated with its creative platform.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 712,613 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by Jonathan Oringer is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 16 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the day of the sale, shares of Shutterstock Inc were trading at $50.34, resulting in a market cap of $1.716 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 14.78, which is lower than the industry median of 20.915 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.6, with a GF Value of $84.15, indicating that Shutterstock Inc is significantly undervalued according to GuruFocus' intrinsic value estimate.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.