Brian Millham, President and COO of Salesforce Inc (CRM, Financial), executed a sale of 393 shares in the company on January 24, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Salesforce Inc is a global leader in customer relationship management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together. It is one of the largest providers of cloud-based software services designed to facilitate sales, customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 526,383 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where Salesforce Inc has seen a total of 326 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the date of the insider's latest transaction, shares of Salesforce Inc were trading at $280, giving the company a market capitalization of $270.101 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 106.10, which is above the industry median of 27.11 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.16, with a GF Value of $242.28, indicating that Salesforce Inc was considered modestly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

