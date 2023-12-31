Chuck Royce Bolsters Stake in OneWater Marine Inc

Introduction to the Transaction

On December 31, 2023, Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s firm made a notable addition to its investment portfolio by acquiring 98,130 shares of OneWater Marine Inc (ONEW, Financial), a leading recreational marine retailer in the United States. This transaction, executed at a trade price of $33.79 per share, increased the firm's total holdings in ONEW to 1,222,620 shares. The trade had a modest impact of 0.03% on the portfolio, reflecting a strategic investment move rather than a major portfolio shift. With this acquisition, OneWater Marine Inc now represents 0.42% of the firm's portfolio, while the firm's stake in ONEW stands at a significant 8.41%.

Charles M. Royce, a renowned figure in the investment world, has been at the helm of Royce Pennsylvania Mutual Fund since 1972. With a focus on small-cap investing, the firm's strategy is to identify undervalued companies with strong balance sheets, a history of success, and promising futures. The firm's portfolio, which includes 907 stocks, is heavily weighted towards industrials and technology sectors, with top holdings such as FormFactor Inc (FORM, Financial) and Ziff Davis Inc (ZD, Financial). With an equity portfolio valued at $9.82 billion, Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s firm continues to apply its value approach to investing, seeking out stocks that trade below their estimated enterprise value.

OneWater Marine Inc Company Overview

OneWater Marine Inc operates through two main segments: Dealerships and Distribution. The company's dealer groups are strategically located across various regions, including the Southeast, Gulf Coast, Mid-Atlantic, and Northeast. The majority of OneWater Marine's revenue comes from new boat sales, with additional income from pre-owned boat sales, finance and insurance products, repair and maintenance services, and parts and accessories. Despite a market capitalization of $396.331 million and a current stock price of $27.25, the company's PE percentage stands at 0.00, indicating a lack of profitability. However, GuruFocus deems the stock as modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $35.57.

Analysis of the Trade's Significance

The recent acquisition by Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s firm has bolstered its position in OneWater Marine Inc, making it a more significant part of its investment portfolio. The firm's increased stake in ONEW is a testament to its confidence in the company's future performance and its alignment with the firm's investment philosophy. The trade's impact, although minimal in terms of portfolio percentage, signifies a targeted approach to enhancing the firm's holdings in the recreational marine sector.

OneWater Marine Inc's Stock Performance and Valuation

Since the transaction, OneWater Marine Inc's stock has experienced a decline of 19.35%, with the current stock price sitting at 77% of the GF Value. The stock has seen an 81.42% increase since its IPO and a year-to-date change of -17.52%. These figures suggest a volatile performance, yet the company's valuation status remains modestly undervalued, offering potential for future growth.

Financial Health and Future Performance Potential of OneWater Marine Inc

OneWater Marine Inc's financial health and future performance potential are mixed. The company has a GF Score of 74/100, indicating a likelihood of average performance. Its balance sheet and profitability ranks are 4/10 and 6/10, respectively, while its growth and GF Value ranks are both 7/10. The momentum rank is also 7/10. However, the Piotroski F-Score is low at 3, and the Altman Z-Score is 1.67, suggesting some financial distress. The company's cash to debt ratio is low at 0.08, and its interest coverage stands at 2.78. These indicators point to a need for cautious optimism regarding OneWater Marine's future performance.

Market Position and Comparative Analysis

In the retail-cyclical industry, OneWater Marine Inc holds a competitive position. The largest guru shareholder is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC, while other notable investors include Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio). These investments by prominent firms underscore the potential they see in OneWater Marine's market standing and growth prospects.

Conclusion

Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s firm's recent investment in OneWater Marine Inc aligns with its strategy of seeking undervalued companies with strong future potential. Despite the stock's current undervaluation and mixed financial indicators, the firm's increased stake suggests a belief in the company's ability to navigate through its challenges. For value investors, this trade highlights the importance of thorough analysis and strategic positioning within a diversified portfolio.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.