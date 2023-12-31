Chuck Royce Bolsters Stake in OneWater Marine Inc

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Introduction to the Transaction

On December 31, 2023, Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s firm made a notable addition to its investment portfolio by acquiring 98,130 shares of OneWater Marine Inc (ONEW, Financial), a leading recreational marine retailer in the United States. This transaction, executed at a trade price of $33.79 per share, increased the firm's total holdings in ONEW to 1,222,620 shares. The trade had a modest impact of 0.03% on the portfolio, reflecting a strategic investment move rather than a major portfolio shift. With this acquisition, OneWater Marine Inc now represents 0.42% of the firm's portfolio, while the firm's stake in ONEW stands at a significant 8.41%.

Profile of Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)

Charles M. Royce, a renowned figure in the investment world, has been at the helm of Royce Pennsylvania Mutual Fund since 1972. With a focus on small-cap investing, the firm's strategy is to identify undervalued companies with strong balance sheets, a history of success, and promising futures. The firm's portfolio, which includes 907 stocks, is heavily weighted towards industrials and technology sectors, with top holdings such as FormFactor Inc (FORM, Financial) and Ziff Davis Inc (ZD, Financial). With an equity portfolio valued at $9.82 billion, Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s firm continues to apply its value approach to investing, seeking out stocks that trade below their estimated enterprise value. 1750760937582915584.png

OneWater Marine Inc Company Overview

OneWater Marine Inc operates through two main segments: Dealerships and Distribution. The company's dealer groups are strategically located across various regions, including the Southeast, Gulf Coast, Mid-Atlantic, and Northeast. The majority of OneWater Marine's revenue comes from new boat sales, with additional income from pre-owned boat sales, finance and insurance products, repair and maintenance services, and parts and accessories. Despite a market capitalization of $396.331 million and a current stock price of $27.25, the company's PE percentage stands at 0.00, indicating a lack of profitability. However, GuruFocus deems the stock as modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $35.57. 1750760916363931648.png

Analysis of the Trade's Significance

The recent acquisition by Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s firm has bolstered its position in OneWater Marine Inc, making it a more significant part of its investment portfolio. The firm's increased stake in ONEW is a testament to its confidence in the company's future performance and its alignment with the firm's investment philosophy. The trade's impact, although minimal in terms of portfolio percentage, signifies a targeted approach to enhancing the firm's holdings in the recreational marine sector.

OneWater Marine Inc's Stock Performance and Valuation

Since the transaction, OneWater Marine Inc's stock has experienced a decline of 19.35%, with the current stock price sitting at 77% of the GF Value. The stock has seen an 81.42% increase since its IPO and a year-to-date change of -17.52%. These figures suggest a volatile performance, yet the company's valuation status remains modestly undervalued, offering potential for future growth.

Financial Health and Future Performance Potential of OneWater Marine Inc

OneWater Marine Inc's financial health and future performance potential are mixed. The company has a GF Score of 74/100, indicating a likelihood of average performance. Its balance sheet and profitability ranks are 4/10 and 6/10, respectively, while its growth and GF Value ranks are both 7/10. The momentum rank is also 7/10. However, the Piotroski F-Score is low at 3, and the Altman Z-Score is 1.67, suggesting some financial distress. The company's cash to debt ratio is low at 0.08, and its interest coverage stands at 2.78. These indicators point to a need for cautious optimism regarding OneWater Marine's future performance.

Market Position and Comparative Analysis

In the retail-cyclical industry, OneWater Marine Inc holds a competitive position. The largest guru shareholder is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC, while other notable investors include Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio). These investments by prominent firms underscore the potential they see in OneWater Marine's market standing and growth prospects.

Conclusion

Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s firm's recent investment in OneWater Marine Inc aligns with its strategy of seeking undervalued companies with strong future potential. Despite the stock's current undervaluation and mixed financial indicators, the firm's increased stake suggests a belief in the company's ability to navigate through its challenges. For value investors, this trade highlights the importance of thorough analysis and strategic positioning within a diversified portfolio.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.