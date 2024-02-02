Synopsys Inc (SNPS, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $528.9, Synopsys Inc has witnessed a daily loss of 1.45%, marked against a three-month change of 17.94%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that Synopsys Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With high ranks in financial strength, profitability, growth, and momentum, and a slightly lower GF Value rank, GuruFocus assigned Synopsys Inc the GF Score of 94 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding Synopsys Inc Business

Synopsys Inc, with a market cap of $80.67 billion and sales of $5.84 billion, operates at the forefront of electronic design automation (EDA) software, intellectual property, and software integrity products. The company's EDA software automates the chip design process, enhancing design accuracy, productivity, and complexity in a full-flow end-to-end solution. Synopsys Inc's growing Software Integrity (SI) business allows customers to continuously manage and test the code base for security and quality. The convergence of semiconductor companies moving up-stack toward systems-like companies, and systems companies moving down-stack toward in-house chip design, expands EDA customers. This, alongside the secular digitalization of various end markets, benefits EDA vendors like Synopsys Inc.

Financial Strength Breakdown

According to the Financial Strength rating, Synopsys Inc's robust balance sheet exhibits resilience against financial volatility, reflecting prudent management of capital structure. The Interest Coverage ratio for Synopsys Inc stands impressively at 1,142.84, underscoring its strong capability to cover its interest obligations. This robust financial position resonates with the wisdom of legendary investor Benjamin Graham, who favored companies with an interest coverage ratio of at least 5. With an Altman Z-Score of 13.79, Synopsys Inc exhibits a strong defense against financial distress, highlighting its robust financial stability. With a favorable Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.12, Synopsys Inc's strategic handling of debt solidifies its financial health.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank shows Synopsys Inc's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit. Synopsys Inc's Operating Margin has increased to 23.04% in 2023, up from 16.88% in 2019. Furthermore, the company's Gross Margin has also seen a consistent rise over the past five years, indicating growing proficiency in transforming revenue into profit. The Piotroski F-Score confirms Synopsys Inc's solid financial situation, and its strong Predictability Rank of 3.5 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance, providing investors with increased confidence.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Ranked highly in Growth, Synopsys Inc demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 16.7%, which outperforms 68.24% of companies in the Software industry. Moreover, Synopsys Inc has seen a robust increase in its EBITDA over the past few years, with a three-year growth rate of 22.2, and a five-year rate of 20.8. This trend accentuates the company's continued capability to drive growth.

Next Steps

Considering Synopsys Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. With a score of 94 out of 100, Synopsys Inc stands out as a compelling investment opportunity for those seeking companies with strong financial foundations and growth prospects.

