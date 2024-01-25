On January 25, 2024, Stephen Betz, Chief Scientific Officer of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX, Financial), sold 3,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 18,126 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there has been a total of 16 insider sells and only 1 insider buy.

On the day of the sale, shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $37.26, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.482 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 56.45, with a GF Value of $0.66, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.