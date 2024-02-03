William Allen, a director at Savers Value Village Inc (SVV, Financial), sold 26,456 shares of the company on January 25, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Savers Value Village Inc operates thrift stores across the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers gently used clothing, accessories, and household goods, with a focus on sustainability and community support.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 26,456 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction reflects a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Savers Value Village Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. Over the past year, there has been a total of 1 insider buy and 2 insider sells, including the recent transaction by the insider.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Savers Value Village Inc were trading at $18.02, giving the company a market cap of $2.870 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 74.23, which is above both the industry median of 17.47 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Investors often monitor insider transactions as part of their due diligence process, as these transactions can provide insights into how insiders view the stock's valuation and future prospects. The recent sell by the insider at Savers Value Village Inc may be of interest to shareholders and potential investors as they evaluate the company's stock performance and valuation metrics.

