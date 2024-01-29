HomeStreet Inc (HMST) Faces Net Loss in Q4; Full Year Earnings Dip Amid Rising Costs

Merger Plans with FirstSun Capital Bancorp Announced Alongside Earnings

Author's Avatar
32 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income (Loss): Q4 net loss of $(3.4) million; Full year net loss of $(27.5) million compared to prior year's net income of $66.5 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Q4 EPS of $(0.18); Full year EPS of $(1.46) compared to $3.49 in the previous year.
  • Net Interest Margin: Declined to 1.59% in Q4 from 1.74% in Q3; Full year margin decreased to 1.88% from 2.99%.
  • Efficiency Ratio: Increased to 105.9% in Q4; Full year ratio rose to 95.6% from 72.4%.
  • Deposits and Loans: Uninsured deposits at $485 million; Loans held for investment remained stable.
  • Merger Agreement: HomeStreet to merge with FirstSun, with shareholders receiving 0.4345 of a share of FirstSun common stock for each share of HomeStreet common stock.
Article's Main Image

On January 29, 2024, HomeStreet Inc (HMST, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The Seattle-based commercial bank, known for its mortgage banking activities and commercial and consumer banking services, reported a net loss for both the quarter and the full year, a significant downturn from the previous year's profitability.

Financial Performance and Challenges

HomeStreet's fourth quarter saw a net loss of $(3.4) million, a stark contrast to the $2.3 million net income in the previous quarter. The full year results also depicted a net loss of $(27.5) million compared to a net income of $66.5 million in the prior year. This downturn is attributed to increased funding costs, a decrease in net interest margin, and higher employee medical expenses, which are not expected to recur. The company also incurred $1.5 million in merger-related costs.

Despite these challenges, HomeStreet's core net income, which excludes non-GAAP adjustments, stood at $8.3 million for the year, though still a significant decrease from the previous year's $66.5 million. The bank's efficiency ratio, a measure of cost management, deteriorated, indicating higher costs relative to income.

Financial Position and Merger Plans

As of the end of the fourth quarter, HomeStreet reported uninsured deposits of $485 million, which is 7% of total deposits. The bank's loans held for investment remained stable, and the allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment was 0.55%. The bank's book value per share was $28.62, with a tangible book value per share of $28.11.

HomeStreet also announced a definitive merger agreement with FirstSun Capital Bancorp, which is expected to enhance shareholder value and improve customer experiences. The merger is an all-stock transaction, and HomeStreet shareholders will receive 0.4345 of a share of FirstSun common stock for each share of HomeStreet common stock they own.

Analysis and Outlook

The bank's performance reflects the broader challenges faced by the banking industry, including pressure from rising interest rates and competition for deposits. The decline in net interest margin, a key profitability metric for banks, underscores the impact of the changing rate environment. HomeStreet's decision to not pay a dividend in the first quarter following the net loss is indicative of a strategic approach to capital management during this period of transition.

Looking ahead, HomeStreet anticipates continued pressure from high funding costs relative to earning asset yields in the near term. However, with interest rates stabilizing and projected to decline later in the year, there may be potential for improvement in the bank's interest margin. The pending merger with FirstSun is also a significant development that could reshape the bank's operations and strategic direction.

For a detailed view of HomeStreet's financials and the implications of its merger plans, investors and stakeholders can refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from HomeStreet Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.