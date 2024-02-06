Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) Adjusts FY24 Guidance Amidst Flat Q1 Sales

Q1 Earnings Reveal Mixed Results and Strategic Shifts for JCI

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Q1 reported sales remained flat year-over-year at $6.1 billion, with a slight 1% organic decline.
  • Net Income: GAAP net income from continuing operations stood at $374 million, with adjusted net income at $350 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Q1 GAAP EPS was $0.55, with adjusted EPS at $0.51.
  • Backlog: Building Solutions backlog grew to $12.1 billion, marking a 7% organic increase year-over-year.
  • Guidance: FY24 Adjusted EPS guidance revised to approximately $3.60 to $3.75, from the previous range of $3.65 to $3.80.
  • Strategic Moves: JCI is exploring strategic alternatives for its non-commercial businesses to maximize shareholder value.
Article's Main Image

On January 30, 2024, Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI, Financial) released its 8-K filing, reporting its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024. The company, a global leader in smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings, generated nearly $27 billion in revenue in fiscal 2023, with its portfolio including HVAC systems, building management systems and controls, industrial refrigeration systems, and fire and security solutions.

1752305073221955584.png

Financial Performance and Challenges

Despite flat sales, JCI's backlog increased significantly, suggesting a strong future demand for its services. However, the 1% organic decline in sales indicates potential challenges in market conditions or competitive pressures. The company's revised full-year guidance reflects a cautious outlook, potentially due to these market dynamics.

Financial Achievements and Industry Significance

JCI's solid backlog growth is a positive indicator for the construction industry, as it reflects confidence in the company's ability to deliver on its smart building initiatives. The increase in backlog, particularly in the Building Solutions segment, underscores the industry's shift towards more sustainable and intelligent infrastructure solutions.

Key Financial Metrics

Johnson Controls reported a mixed performance across its segments. Building Solutions North America saw a 5% increase in sales, while Asia Pacific experienced a 22% decline, largely due to weakness in China. The Global Products segment also faced a slight decline. The company's adjusted free cash flow improved by $180 million compared to Q1 2023, despite being negative at $(250) million. This improvement is a critical metric, as it indicates the company's ability to generate cash and fund operations, investments, and shareholder returns.

Management Commentary

"We continued to position Johnson Controls for the future, delivering solid first quarter results and appointing Marc Vandiepenbeeck as CFO," said Johnson Controls Chairman and CEO George Oliver. "Our value proposition of making buildings smarter, healthier and more sustainable is resonating with our customers and translating into record backlog."
"The management team continues to simplify and transform the company into a comprehensive solutions provider for commercial buildings. As part of the continuous evaluation of our portfolio, we are in the early stages of pursuing strategic alternatives of our non-commercial businesses, in line with our objective to maximize value to our shareholders," Oliver added.

Analysis of Company's Performance

Johnson Controls' performance in Q1 FY24 reflects resilience in its core commercial building solutions business, despite broader market challenges. The company's strategic focus on commercial buildings and exploration of alternatives for non-commercial segments suggest a sharpened focus on areas with the strongest growth prospects. However, the decline in organic sales and the need for revised guidance indicate that JCI is not immune to the economic pressures facing the global market.

For a more detailed analysis of Johnson Controls International PLC's financial results, including segment performance and management's strategic outlook, investors and interested parties can access the full earnings report and accompanying materials on the company's investor relations website.

Stay tuned to GuruFocus.com for further updates and expert analyses on JCI and other key players in the construction and building solutions industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Johnson Controls International PLC for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.