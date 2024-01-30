Stryker Corp (SYK) Reports Strong Q4 and Full Year 2023 Results; Forecasts Continued Growth

Robust Organic Sales Growth and EPS Surge Highlight Stryker's Financial Health

Author's Avatar
57 minutes ago
Summary
  • Reported Net Sales: Increased by 11.8% to $5.8 billion in Q4 and 11.1% to $20.5 billion for the full year.
  • Organic Net Sales: Grew by 11.4% in Q4 and 11.5% for the full year, driven by unit volume and price increases.
  • Operating Income Margin: Reported operating income margin was 21.6% in Q4; adjusted operating income margin rose 60 basis points to 27.2%.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Reported EPS soared by 102.7% to $2.98 in Q4; adjusted EPS increased by 15.3% to $3.46.
  • 2024 Outlook: Stryker projects organic net sales growth between 7.5% to 9.0% and adjusted EPS in the range of $11.70 to $12.00.
Article's Main Image

1752447944176594944.png

On January 30, 2024, Stryker Corp (SYK, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing a successful fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The company, a global leader in medical technologies, reported an 11.8% increase in net sales to $5.8 billion for the fourth quarter and an 11.1% increase to $20.5 billion for the full year. This growth was attributed to a robust 11.4% and 11.5% rise in organic net sales for the respective periods.

Stryker's performance is particularly noteworthy in the context of the Medical Devices & Instruments industry, where innovation and market expansion are critical. The company's ability to drive organic sales growth of over 11% in both the fourth quarter and the full year, as highlighted by CEO Kevin Lobo, underscores its competitive edge and operational efficiency. The reported operating income margin stood at 21.6% for the quarter, with an adjusted operating income margin increase of 60 basis points to 27.2%, indicating strong profitability.

The earnings analysis revealed a significant increase in reported net earnings, which surged by 103.0% to $1.1 billion in the quarter and by 34.2% to $3.2 billion for the full year. The reported EPS followed suit, increasing by 102.7% to $2.98 for the quarter. Adjusted EPS, which excludes certain non-recurring items, increased by 15.3% to $3.46 for the quarter and by 13.5% to $10.60 for the full year, reflecting the company's strong earnings capacity.

Looking ahead, Stryker anticipates continued growth in 2024, with organic net sales growth expected to be between 7.5% and 9.0%. The company also projects adjusted EPS to range from $11.70 to $12.00, inclusive of potential foreign exchange impacts.

Key financial highlights from the balance sheet include an increase in total assets from $36.884 billion in 2022 to $39.881 billion in 2023. The company also reported a healthy cash and cash equivalents position of $2.940 billion, up from $1.844 billion the previous year. The condensed consolidated statements of cash flows show a net cash provided by operating activities of $3.680 billion for the full year of 2023, an improvement from $2.624 billion in 2022.

It is important to note that Stryker's financial achievements are set against a backdrop of challenges such as pricing pressures, supply chain disruptions, and regulatory changes. However, the company's strong performance in 2023 and positive outlook for 2024 suggest that it is well-positioned to navigate these challenges and continue its growth trajectory.

For investors and stakeholders, Stryker's latest earnings report is a testament to the company's resilience and strategic focus. With a comprehensive portfolio of medical technologies and a commitment to innovation, Stryker is poised to remain a leading force in the healthcare sector.

For more detailed information and analysis, investors are encouraged to review the full earnings report and join the conference call scheduled for January 30, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Stryker Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.