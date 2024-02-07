Thomas Frank, Chief Information Officer of Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR, Financial), executed a sale of 95,790 shares in the company on January 29, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $90.95 per share, resulting in a total value of $8,713,500.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc is a brokerage firm that provides direct access trade execution and clearing services to institutional and professional traders for a wide variety of electronically traded products including stocks, options, futures, forex, bonds, CFDs and funds worldwide. The company operates through its own trading platforms and maintains a large market presence in the electronic brokerage sector.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a cumulative total of 866,981 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by Thomas Frank represents a continuation of this selling trend among insiders at Interactive Brokers Group Inc.

The insider transaction history for Interactive Brokers Group Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 46 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Interactive Brokers Group Inc were trading at $90.95, giving the company a market capitalization of $9.601 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 15.85, below both the industry median of 19.3 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price relative to its intrinsic value, as estimated by GuruFocus's GF Value, suggests that Interactive Brokers Group Inc was modestly undervalued at the time of the sale. With a share price of $90.95 and a GF Value of $124.15, the price-to-GF-Value ratio was 0.73.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.