On January 29, 2024, FinWise Bancorp (FINW, Financial), an independent bank providing a full range of banking services, released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The bank, which generates revenue primarily through various loan products, faced a challenging macroeconomic environment throughout the year.

Financial Performance Overview

FinWise Bancorp reported a net income of $4.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease from both the previous quarter's $4.8 million and the $6.5 million reported in the fourth quarter of the previous year. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) followed a similar downward trend, coming in at $0.32 for the quarter, compared to $0.37 for the third quarter of 2023 and $0.49 for the same period in the prior year.

The bank's loan originations remained robust at $1.2 billion, consistent with the same quarter in the previous year and showing a slight increase from the third quarter of 2023. Net interest income was stable at $14.4 million, matching the previous quarter and showing an improvement from the $12.6 million reported in the fourth quarter of the prior year.

Challenges and Strategic Initiatives

Despite stable loan originations and net interest income, FinWise Bancorp's efficiency ratio worsened to 55.8%, up from 51.3% in the previous quarter and 45.6% in the same quarter of the previous year. The annualized return on average equity (ROAE) also declined to 10.8%, compared to 12.8% in the previous quarter and 19.1% in the fourth quarter of the prior year. Non-performing loans increased significantly to $27.1 million as of December 31, 2023, up from $10.7 million as of September 30, 2023, indicating potential asset quality concerns.

CEO Kent Landvatter commented on the year's performance, stating:

"2023 marked another year of achievements and progress for our team, highlighting the resilience of our differentiated business model, despite a challenging macroeconomic backdrop."

Landvatter also outlined strategic initiatives, including the development of a Payments Hub and BIN Sponsorship businesses, which are expected to enhance the bank's banking-as-a-service capabilities and contribute to long-term growth.

Financial Statement Highlights

The bank's balance sheet showed total assets of $586.2 million as of December 31, 2023, an increase from $555.1 million as of September 30, 2023. Total deposits also grew to $404.8 million from $386.8 million in the previous quarter. Total shareholders’ equity increased to $155.1 million, up from $150.4 million at the end of the previous quarter.

Asset quality metrics revealed a concerning increase in non-performing loans, which rose to $27.1 million, or 7.3% of total loans receivable, as of December 31, 2023. This was a significant jump from $10.7 million, or 3.2% of total loans receivable, as of September 30, 2023.

Looking Forward

FinWise Bancorp's mixed financial results reflect both the resilience of its core business amid economic headwinds and the challenges it faces in terms of efficiency and asset quality. The bank's strategic initiatives aimed at diversifying its business model and enhancing its service offerings may be crucial for future growth and stability. Investors and stakeholders will likely monitor these developments closely, along with the bank's ability to manage non-performing loans and maintain profitability.

FinWise Bancorp will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023, providing an opportunity for investors to gain further insights into the company's performance and strategic direction.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FinWise Bank, a Utah state-chartered bank. The company offers banking services to individuals and corporate customers, with a focus on lending to consumers and small businesses nationwide. FinWise Bancorp is headquartered in Murray, Utah, and operates a full-service banking location in Sandy, Utah.

For further inquiries, please contact FinWise Bancorp at [email protected] or [email protected].

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from FinWise Bancorp for further details.