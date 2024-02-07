The Multi Cap Equity Fund's Institutional Class returned +8.14% for the fourth quarter compared to +12.07% for the Russell 3000. For the calendar year, the Fund's Institutional Class returned +18.01% compared to +25.96% for the Russell 3000.

Strong fourth- quarter performance placed an exclamation point on an already good year for holders of risk assets. Dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in late October reinforced expectations of easier financial conditions in 2024, sparking many press outlets to coin 2023's market action as an “everything rally.” To be sure, the year ended strong for nearly all risk assets, including our portfolio. However, we note that even in a so-called everything rally, everything does not rally uniformly.

To illustrate the point, consider 2023's “Magnificent Seven” stocks (Alphabet, Inc. (GOOG, Financial), Apple, Inc. (AAPL, Financial), Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN, Financial), Meta Platforms, Inc. (META, Financial), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA, Financial), and Tesla, Inc. (TSLA, Financial)). As a reminder, most major indices are market capitalization weighted. As a result, out of 3,000 companies, the Magnificent Seven comprised roughly 22% of the total Russell 3000 Index. It was indeed a magnificent year for these companies, delivering an estimated 60% weighted average return in 2023 and contributing half of the index's overall return.

Smaller and mid- cap companies, while also strong, did not keep pace with their larger brethren, as illustrated by the small-cap Russell 2000 and Russell Midcap indices rising roughly 17% each. We believe the underlying disparity in returns such as these creates potential future opportunities, particularly after a multi-year period of larger company outperformance. Our Multi Cap Equity Fund is built upon the idea that our Quality at a Discount framework is applicable to businesses of all sizes, weighted according to our assessment of each one's opportunity set.

Our top contributors for the year demonstrate our commitment to pursuing a multi-cap strategy, featuring businesses ranging in size from $1.7 trillion to less than $10 billion. Meta's “year of efficiency” (an initiative to cut costs and create a leaner organization), coupled with renewed operating momentum, resulted in a near tripling of the stock price in 2023. Google parent Alphabet enjoyed outsized gains early in the year as it rolled out its generative AI platform and tools. Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE, Financial) shares rose thanks to insurance companies' increased adoption of its cloud platform along with signs of competitive gains. The strong fourth- quarter rally drove broad gains across the portfolio, with research services provider Gartner, Inc. (IT, Financial) leading the pack, followed by Meta and building materials provider Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM, Financial) (also a top contributor for 2023). All three of these companies produced double-digit gains for the year.

Liberty Broadband Corp. (LBRDA, Financial), a holding company owning 31% of Charter Communications, was our top detractor for the quarter. Shares slumped as Charter's CFO commented at a recent conference that competition for new broadband subscribers remains elevated. Although most investors are singularly focused on current subscriber trends, we believe longer-term growth opportunities from the company's new-build activity and wireless businesses remain intact. Aon plc (AON, Financial), another top quarterly detractor, announced a $13.4 cash and stock deal to acquire NFP Corp., a mid-market-focused provider of insurance and benefits brokerage services. Although investors were dissatisfied with the deal's price tag, the proposed combination improves Aon's ability to compete in the faster-growing mid-market customer segment, and we are optimistic about the combined entity's improved prospects.

Our top detractors for 2023 were First Republic Bank (FRCB, Financial) and Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW, Financial). We sold both during the first quarter in the wake of regional bank stress. Perimeter Solutions SA (PR, Financial) was also a top detractor for the year. Perimeter is the leading provider of fire retardants and firefighting foam used to combat wildfires. Acres burned in Perimeter's markets, particularly California, were significantly below average for the second year in a row, diminishing cash flow and obscuring the company's earnings power compared to a more typical year.

In response to the strong fourth-quarter rally, portfolio activity tilted toward sales, with material trims of Guidewire Software, Gartner, Martin Marietta Materials, and Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC, Financial) on strength. We also exited the stub position in MachTen, Inc. (MACT, Financial) that was spun from LICT Corp. (LICT) last quarter. On the buy side, we made additions to our holdings of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW) and Danaher Corp. (DHR). Additionally, Danaher completed the spin-off of its water and product quality business, Veralto Corp. (VLTO), our sole new holding this quarter. We view Veralto as an advantaged, high-quality business, particularly as its water segment exhibits both long-term secular growth tailwinds and defensive characteristics. As a stand-alone entity, steeped in the Danaher culture and operating model, we anticipate Veralto is well positioned to execute on its existing businesses as well as opportunistic acquisitions.

To reiterate, we believe that investing in businesses of all sizes, using our Quality at a Discount framework, is an enduring advantage of a multi-cap investing strategy. Valuation remains our North Star, and we think our stocks are priced at reasonable, attractive discounts to business value. Collectively, the portfolio trades at an estimated price-to-value ratio in the mid 80's, a level that suggests we can earn healthy, risk-adjusted returns.

