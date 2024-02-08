Baillie Gifford Adjusts Stake in Cloudflare Inc

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Overview of Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s Recent Stock Transaction

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment management firm, has recently altered its investment in Cloudflare Inc (NET, Financial), a company at the forefront of the software industry. On December 1, 2023, the firm executed a trade that reduced its holdings in Cloudflare, signaling a strategic portfolio adjustment. This move by Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) reflects its ongoing portfolio management process and its commitment to long-term investment strategies.

Profile of Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)

With over a century of experience, Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) has established itself as a leading investment management partnership, prioritizing the interests of its clients. The firm is entrusted with the assets of some of the world's most prominent professional investors, including pension funds and financial institutions across various continents. Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s investment philosophy is rooted in a rigorous process of fundamental analysis and proprietary research, aiming to identify companies with the potential for sustainable, above-average growth over a five-year period or longer. 1752905165196914688.png

Details of Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s Trade Action

The transaction in question took place on December 1, 2023, when Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) decided to reduce its stake in Cloudflare Inc. The firm sold 119,547 shares at a price of $78.78 each, resulting in a slight decrease in its portfolio impact by 0.01%. After the trade, Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s total shareholding in Cloudflare stood at 30,938,677 shares, accounting for 2.22% of its portfolio and representing a 10.46% holding in the company.

Cloudflare Inc's Company Overview

Cloudflare Inc, based in San Francisco, California, is a software company that provides security and web performance services through a distributed content delivery network. Its edge computing platform, Workers, allows clients to deploy and execute code serverlessly. With a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, Cloudflare is a significant player in the software industry, reflecting its importance in the technology sector.

Financial Analysis of Cloudflare Inc

Cloudflare's current stock price stands at $79.05, which, according to GuruFocus's exclusive method, is significantly undervalued when compared to the GF Value of $125.94. The stock's price to GF Value ratio is 0.63, indicating a potential margin of safety for investors. Despite the company not posting profits, as reflected by a PE Percentage of 0.00, Cloudflare's GF Score of 79/100 suggests a strong potential for future performance. 1752905145840201728.png

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s Position in Cloudflare Inc

Following the recent transaction, Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s holding in Cloudflare Inc remains substantial. The firm's 30,938,677 shares represent a significant position in its portfolio and a notable stake in the company. This holding underscores Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s confidence in Cloudflare's growth prospects and its strategic importance within the firm's investment strategy.

Sector and Market Insight

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s top sectors include Technology and Consumer Cyclical, with leading holdings such as Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial), MercadoLibre Inc (MELI, Financial), and NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial). Cloudflare's stock performance is closely watched in relation to these sectors and the broader market trends, as it plays a pivotal role in the firm's technology-oriented investment approach.

Other Gurus' Interest in Cloudflare Inc

Cloudflare Inc has also caught the attention of other notable investors, including Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio) and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio). While Baron Funds holds the largest share percentage among the gurus, Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent adjustment in its Cloudflare stake provides an interesting point of comparison and may influence the investment decisions of other market participants.

Transaction Analysis

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s decision to reduce its position in Cloudflare Inc by a marginal number of shares may reflect a nuanced rebalancing strategy rather than a shift in conviction about the company's prospects. The minor impact on the firm's portfolio suggests a tactical move, possibly to capitalize on market conditions or to reallocate resources within its diverse investment portfolio. As Cloudflare continues to be significantly undervalued according to the GF Value, Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s remaining stake indicates a sustained belief in the company's potential for long-term growth.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.