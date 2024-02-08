Chuck Royce Adds Viant Technology Inc to Portfolio

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Overview of Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s Recent Portfolio Addition

On December 31, 2023, the investment firm managed by Charles M. Royce made a notable addition to its portfolio by acquiring 1,148,004 shares of Viant Technology Inc (DSP, Financial), an advertising software company. The transaction, which saw the firm add 93,994 shares, was executed at a trade price of $6.89 per share, reflecting an 8.92% change. This purchase increased the firm's position in Viant Technology to 0.08% of the portfolio, with a 7.39% ownership of the traded stock.

Profile of the Guru: Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)

Charles M. Royce, a venerated figure in the investment community, is renowned for pioneering small-cap investing. As the portfolio manager for Royce Pennsylvania Mutual Fund since 1972, Royce has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to value investing. With a bachelor's degree from Brown University and an MBA from Columbia University, the firm's investment philosophy centers on identifying undervalued smaller companies with strong balance sheets, a history of success, and promising futures. The firm's top holdings include FormFactor Inc (FORM, Financial), Ziff Davis Inc (ZD, Financial), and Air Lease Corp (AL, Financial), with a significant presence in the Industrials and Technology sectors. 1752935300994330624.png

Viant Technology Inc Company Overview

Viant Technology Inc, headquartered in the USA and having gone public on February 10, 2021, specializes in programmatic advertising software. The company's platform facilitates the automated buying of ads across various mediums, including desktop, mobile, and connected TV. Despite a market capitalization of $132.876 million, Viant Technology is currently deemed Significantly Overvalued by GuruFocus, with a GF Value of $5.49 and a price to GF Value ratio of 1.56. 1752935278420586496.png

Analysis of the Trade Impact

The recent acquisition by Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s firm has a modest impact on the portfolio, with a trade impact of 0.01%. However, the significance of the trade lies in the firm's increased stake in Viant Technology, now holding 7.39% of the company's shares. This move suggests a strategic interest in the advertising software sector and reflects the firm's confidence in Viant Technology's future performance.

Market Context and Stock Valuation

Viant Technology's current market valuation presents a mixed picture. The stock price has seen a 24.09% gain since the transaction, currently trading at $8.55, which is significantly higher than the trade price of $6.89. However, the stock remains down 80.57% since its IPO and has experienced a 31.94% increase year-to-date. The GF Value indicates that the stock is significantly overvalued, which may raise concerns for potential investors.

Performance Metrics and Rankings

Viant Technology's financial health and growth prospects are reflected in its various rankings and metrics. The company has a GF Score of 31/100, indicating poor future performance potential. Its Financial Strength and Profitability Rank stand at 6/10 and 2/10, respectively, while the Growth Rank is not applicable. The GF Value Rank is at the lowest with 1/10, and the Momentum Rank is also not applicable. The Piotroski F-Score is 4, and the Altman Z-Score is 1.71, which may suggest some financial distress. The company's Cash to Debt ratio is favorable at 7.71, but its ROE and ROA are negative, at -10.34% and -1.72%, respectively.

Sector and Industry Insights

In Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio, the Industrials and Technology sectors are prominent, with Viant Technology Inc playing a role within the competitive Software industry landscape. The firm's investment in Viant Technology aligns with its strategy of seeking out smaller companies with potential for profitable futures, despite the current overvaluation concerns.

Conclusion

Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent trade in Viant Technology Inc represents a strategic addition to the firm's portfolio, emphasizing a belief in the company's long-term value. While the stock's current valuation poses questions, the firm's investment philosophy and the company's strong balance sheet may justify the decision. Value investors will be watching closely to see how this position evolves in the context of the broader Industrials and Technology sectors.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.