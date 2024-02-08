Chuck Royce Adds Viant Technology Inc to Portfolio

Overview of Chuck Royce Trades, Portfolio)'s Recent Portfolio Addition

On December 31, 2023, the investment firm managed by Charles M. Royce made a notable addition to its portfolio by acquiring 1,148,004 shares of Viant Technology Inc (DSP, Financial), an advertising software company. The transaction, which saw the firm add 93,994 shares, was executed at a trade price of $6.89 per share, reflecting an 8.92% change. This purchase increased the firm's position in Viant Technology to 0.08% of the portfolio, with a 7.39% ownership of the traded stock.

Profile of the Guru: Chuck Royce Trades, Portfolio)

Charles M. Royce, a venerated figure in the investment community, is renowned for pioneering small-cap investing. As the portfolio manager for Royce Pennsylvania Mutual Fund since 1972, Royce has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to value investing. With a bachelor's degree from Brown University and an MBA from Columbia University, the firm's investment philosophy centers on identifying undervalued smaller companies with strong balance sheets, a history of success, and promising futures. The firm's top holdings include FormFactor Inc (FORM, Financial), Ziff Davis Inc (ZD, Financial), and Air Lease Corp (AL, Financial), with a significant presence in the Industrials and Technology sectors.

Viant Technology Inc Company Overview

Viant Technology Inc, headquartered in the USA and having gone public on February 10, 2021, specializes in programmatic advertising software. The company's platform facilitates the automated buying of ads across various mediums, including desktop, mobile, and connected TV. Despite a market capitalization of $132.876 million, Viant Technology is currently deemed Significantly Overvalued by GuruFocus, with a GF Value of $5.49 and a price to GF Value ratio of 1.56.

Analysis of the Trade Impact

The recent acquisition by Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s firm has a modest impact on the portfolio, with a trade impact of 0.01%. However, the significance of the trade lies in the firm's increased stake in Viant Technology, now holding 7.39% of the company's shares. This move suggests a strategic interest in the advertising software sector and reflects the firm's confidence in Viant Technology's future performance.

Market Context and Stock Valuation

Viant Technology's current market valuation presents a mixed picture. The stock price has seen a 24.09% gain since the transaction, currently trading at $8.55, which is significantly higher than the trade price of $6.89. However, the stock remains down 80.57% since its IPO and has experienced a 31.94% increase year-to-date. The GF Value indicates that the stock is significantly overvalued, which may raise concerns for potential investors.

Performance Metrics and Rankings

Viant Technology's financial health and growth prospects are reflected in its various rankings and metrics. The company has a GF Score of 31/100, indicating poor future performance potential. Its Financial Strength and Profitability Rank stand at 6/10 and 2/10, respectively, while the Growth Rank is not applicable. The GF Value Rank is at the lowest with 1/10, and the Momentum Rank is also not applicable. The Piotroski F-Score is 4, and the Altman Z-Score is 1.71, which may suggest some financial distress. The company's Cash to Debt ratio is favorable at 7.71, but its ROE and ROA are negative, at -10.34% and -1.72%, respectively.

Sector and Industry Insights

In Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio, the Industrials and Technology sectors are prominent, with Viant Technology Inc playing a role within the competitive Software industry landscape. The firm's investment in Viant Technology aligns with its strategy of seeking out smaller companies with potential for profitable futures, despite the current overvaluation concerns.

Conclusion

Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent trade in Viant Technology Inc represents a strategic addition to the firm's portfolio, emphasizing a belief in the company's long-term value. While the stock's current valuation poses questions, the firm's investment philosophy and the company's strong balance sheet may justify the decision. Value investors will be watching closely to see how this position evolves in the context of the broader Industrials and Technology sectors.

