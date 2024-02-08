Chuck Royce Bolsters Position in Ingles Markets Inc

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Recent Portfolio Addition by Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)

On December 31, 2023, the investment firm managed by Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) made a notable addition to its portfolio by acquiring 7,00219 shares of Ingles Markets Inc (IMKTA, Financial). This transaction reflects a 0.43% change in the firm's holdings, with a trade price of $86.37 per share. Despite the trade's minimal impact on the overall portfolio, holding a 4.82% stake in the company signifies a strategic move by the firm.

Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s Investment Expertise

Charles M. Royce, a seasoned investor with a focus on small-cap companies, has been at the helm of Royce Pennsylvania Mutual Fund since 1972. With a bachelor's degree from Brown University and an MBA from Columbia University, Royce's investment philosophy centers on identifying undervalued companies with strong balance sheets, a history of success, and promising futures. The firm's portfolio, with 907 stocks and an equity of $9.82 billion, leans heavily towards the Industrials and Technology sectors. Among its top holdings are FormFactor Inc (FORM, Financial), Ziff Davis Inc (ZD, Financial), and Air Lease Corp (AL, Financial).1752935966018007040.png

Ingles Markets Inc at a Glance

Ingles Markets Inc, established in the southeastern United States, has been serving customers since its IPO on September 22, 1987. The company's supermarkets offer a wide array of products, from food items to general merchandise, and its real estate investments contribute to its revenue stream. With a market capitalization of $1.6 billion, Ingles Markets Inc has demonstrated solid financial performance and a significant market presence.

Impact of the Trade on Royce's Portfolio

The acquisition of Ingles Markets Inc shares by Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s firm represents a strategic enhancement to the portfolio, with the trade constituting a 0.62% position. The timing of the trade, at a price slightly above the current market value, suggests confidence in the stock's future performance despite its current "Fairly Valued" GF Valuation status.

Ingles Markets Inc's Stock Metrics

Currently trading at $84.25, Ingles Markets Inc's stock is slightly below the trade price, indicating a -2.45% change. The stock is deemed "Fairly Valued" with a GF Value of $90.43 and a price to GF Value ratio of 0.93. The company's PE Percentage stands at 7.61, and it boasts a high GF Score of 93/100, suggesting strong outperformance potential.1752935926176313344.png

Market Insights and Royce's Strategy

Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s firm typically invests in smaller companies, and Ingles Markets Inc aligns well with this preference. The firm's top sectors include Industrials and Technology, and while Ingles Markets Inc falls under the Retail - Defensive industry, its market capitalization fits within the firm's investment criteria.

Other Gurus' Stakes in Ingles Markets Inc

Notable investors like Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio), Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio), and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) also hold positions in Ingles Markets Inc. While the largest guru shareholder information is not provided, Royce's stake is significant and indicative of the stock's attractiveness to value investors.

Prospects of Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s Investment

Ingles Markets Inc's growth, profitability, and financial health are reflected in its strong Profitability Rank and Growth Rank. With a solid Operating Margin and consistent Revenue Growth, the company's financials appear robust. Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s investment decision, backed by a thorough analysis of the company's potential, could yield favorable outcomes for the firm's portfolio.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent investment in Ingles Markets Inc is a calculated move that aligns with the firm's value investing philosophy. The stock's solid financial metrics and the firm's strategic portfolio positioning suggest a positive outlook for this investment. As Ingles Markets Inc continues to navigate the competitive retail landscape, investors will be watching closely to see how this addition to Royce's portfolio performs in the long term.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.