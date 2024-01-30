Southern Calif Bancorp (BCAL) Reports Mixed Results for Q4 and Robust Growth for Full Year 2023

Net Income Dips in Q4 but Soars for the Year; Merger with California BanCorp Announced

Summary
  • Q4 Net Income: $4.4 million, a decrease from $6.6 million in Q3 2023 and $8.5 million in Q4 2022.
  • Full Year Net Income: $25.9 million, a significant increase from $16.1 million in the previous year.
  • Diluted EPS: Q4 at $0.24, down from $0.35 in Q3; Full year at $1.39, up from $0.88 in 2022.
  • Net Interest Margin: Declined to 4.05% in Q4 from 4.23% in Q3; Annual margin improved to 4.33% from 4.06%.
  • Total Assets: Increased to $2.36 billion at the end of 2023, up from $2.31 billion in the previous quarter.
  • Loan Growth: Total loans, including those held for sale, grew to $1.96 billion, a $29.4 million increase in Q4.
  • Merger Announcement: Southern Calif Bancorp has entered into a merger agreement with California BanCorp.
Article's Main Image

On January 30, 2024, Southern Calif Bancorp (BCAL, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The company, known for serving the business, professional, and personal banking needs of Southern California communities, reported a decrease in net income for the fourth quarter but a robust increase for the full year.

Financial Performance and Challenges

The fourth quarter saw net income fall to $4.4 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, from $8.5 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, in the same quarter of the previous year. This decline was attributed to a $1 million pre-tax loss on the sale of securities and a $1.3 million charge-off for a nonaccrual loan. Despite these challenges, the full year net income surged to $25.9 million, or $1.39 per diluted share, a 61% increase from the previous year, highlighting the company's ability to grow amidst a challenging interest rate environment.

Financial Achievements

Significant achievements for the year included an expanded net interest margin, growing from 4.06% to 4.33%, and an increased loan yield, up from 5.02% to 5.94%. These improvements are crucial for a bank like Southern Calif Bancorp, as they directly impact profitability and the ability to offer competitive rates to customers.

Key Financial Metrics

Important metrics from the income statement and balance sheet include a net interest margin of 4.05% for Q4, a return on average assets of 0.75%, and a tangible book value per share increase to $13.56. These metrics are vital for understanding the company's financial health and operational efficiency.

"Our return on average assets of 1.12% grew significantly from 0.70% in the prior year and our net interest margin expanded to 4.33% from 4.06%, despite pressure from the industry-wide increase in the cost of funds," said David Rainer, Chairman and CEO of Southern California Bancorp and Bank of Southern California.

Analysis of Company's Performance

While the fourth quarter presented some setbacks, Southern Calif Bancorp's overall performance in 2023 was strong. The company's strategic decisions, such as the sale and reinvestment of securities, are expected to add to future interest income. Additionally, the announced merger with California BanCorp is anticipated to bring further benefits to shareholders, clients, and employees, indicating a positive outlook for the future.

For detailed financial tables and further information on Southern Calif Bancorp's performance, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the complete financial results to understand the company's position and prospects, especially in light of the upcoming merger with California BanCorp.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Southern Calif Bancorp for further details.

