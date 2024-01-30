California Bancorp (CALB) Reports Modest Annual Income Growth Amid Economic Challenges

Q4 Earnings Highlight Conservative Balance Sheet Management and Record Annual Earnings

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Income: Q4 net income slightly decreased to $5.3 million from $5.4 million in Q3 2023, and down from $7.7 million in Q4 2022.
  • Diluted EPS: Q4 diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.63, a slight decrease from $0.64 in Q3 2023 and down from $0.91 in Q4 2022.
  • Net Interest Income: Q4 net interest income remained stable at $18.6 million compared to Q3 2023, but decreased from $21.9 million in Q4 2022.
  • Annual Performance: For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, net income increased by 2% to $21.6 million, with diluted EPS growing to $2.56 from $2.51 in 2022.
  • Asset Quality: Non-performing assets to total assets increased to 0.19% in Q4 2023 from 0.06% in both Q3 2023 and Q4 2022.
  • Capital Adequacy: Shareholders’ equity grew to $196.5 million, with capital ratios well above regulatory standards for "well-capitalized" institutions.
Article's Main Image

1752990245919551488.png

On January 30, 2024, California Bancorp (CALB, Financial), the holding company for California Bank of Commerce, released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The company, serving business and professional corporations in the San Francisco Bay Area, reported a slight decrease in net income for the fourth quarter, while achieving a modest increase in annual net income despite a challenging economic environment.

Financial Performance and Challenges

For the fourth quarter of 2023, California Bancorp reported a net income of $5.3 million, a marginal decrease from the third quarter's $5.4 million and a more significant drop from $7.7 million in the fourth quarter of the previous year. The diluted earnings per share (EPS) followed a similar trend, with a fourth-quarter figure of $0.63, down from $0.64 in the third quarter and $0.91 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Despite these quarterly fluctuations, the company's annual performance showcased resilience, with a 2% increase in net income to $21.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $21.1 million for the same period in 2022. The diluted EPS for the year also saw a slight increase to $2.56 from $2.51 in 2022.

Financial Achievements and Industry Significance

Steven Shelton, CEO of California Bancorp, highlighted the company's record level of earnings in 2023, emphasizing the strength of their franchise and ability to perform well under various economic conditions. The company's conservative approach to loan production and balance sheet management contributed to a return on assets remaining above 1%. The bank's strong balance sheet, high capital levels, liquidity, and reserves position it well for continued financial performance in 2024, even if macroeconomic challenges persist.

California Bancorp's net interest income for the fourth quarter was $18.6 million, consistent with the previous quarter but down from $21.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The annual net interest income increased by 5% to $74.6 million, attributed to a more favorable mix of earning assets and higher yields. However, the net interest margin for the fourth quarter decreased to 3.88% from 4.32% in the same period last year, primarily due to an increase in the cost of deposits.

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter was $1.3 million, consistent with the previous quarter but down from $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The annual non-interest income decreased to $4.9 million from $7.4 million, mainly due to a decrease in service charges, loan-related fees, and the absence of a gain recognized in the previous year from the sale of a portion of the solar loan portfolio.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter increased to $12.2 million from $11.9 million in the third quarter and $11.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The annual non-interest expense also saw a 6% increase to $47.5 million, reflecting investment in infrastructure to support the company's growth.

The efficiency ratio, a measure of non-interest expense to revenues, worsened to 61.36% in the fourth quarter from 49.17% in the same period last year. This increase indicates higher costs relative to revenue.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

Total assets as of December 31, 2023, were $1.99 billion, a slight increase from the previous quarter but a 3% decrease from the previous year. Gross loans saw a 1% decrease to $1.56 billion from the previous quarter and a 2% decrease from the previous year. Total deposits decreased by 5% to $1.63 billion from the previous quarter and by 9% from the previous year.

Asset quality showed some signs of strain with non-performing assets to total assets increasing to 0.19% in the fourth quarter from 0.06% in both the previous quarter and the same quarter of the previous year. The allowance for credit losses on loans increased slightly to $16.0 million, or 1.03% of total loans, at the end of the fourth quarter.

Shareholders’ equity grew to $196.5 million, and the company's capital ratios remained well above the regulatory standards for "well-capitalized" institutions, indicating a strong capital position.

California Bancorp's performance in 2023 demonstrates a solid foundation and conservative management that may appeal to value investors seeking stability in the banking sector. The company's ability to navigate economic headwinds and maintain a robust balance sheet positions it for potential growth and profitability in the coming year.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from California Bancorp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.