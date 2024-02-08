Idacorp Inc's Dividend Analysis

Understanding Idacorp Inc's Dividend Sustainability and Growth

Idacorp Inc (IDA, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.83 per share, payable on 2024-02-28, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-02-02. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Idacorp Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Idacorp Inc Do?

Idacorp Inc is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, acts as an electric utility engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy and capacity. To do this, Idacorp owns and operates a portfolio of hydroelectric, coal-fired, gas-fired, and diesel-fired power plants located across the Northwestern United States. The company's hydroelectric and coal-fired plants are responsible for the majority of its total energy production. Idacorp mainly generates revenue from the sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers. The majority of the company's customers are residential consumers living in the Northwestern United States, while commercial and industrial consumers also represent important revenue streams.

A Glimpse at Idacorp Inc's Dividend History

Idacorp Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1985. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Idacorp Inc has increased its dividend each year since 2004. The stock is thus listed as a dividend achiever, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 20 years. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Idacorp Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Idacorp Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.40% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 3.53%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Idacorp Inc's dividend yield of 3.40% is near a 10-year high and outperforms 41.82% of global competitors in the Utilities - Regulated industry, suggesting that the company's dividend yield stands out as an attractive proposition for income investors.

Over the past three years, Idacorp Inc's annual dividend growth rate was 5.90%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 6.30% per year. And over the past decade, Idacorp Inc's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 8.00%. Based on Idacorp Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Idacorp Inc stock as of today is approximately 4.61%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, Idacorp Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.71, which may suggest that the company's dividend may not be sustainable.

Idacorp Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Idacorp Inc's profitability 8 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Idacorp Inc's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Idacorp Inc's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Idacorp Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 6.80% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 55.26% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Idacorp Inc's earnings increased by approximately 2.80% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 53.9% of global competitors. Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 2.40%, which underperforms approximately 57.95% of global competitors.

Next Steps

In conclusion, while Idacorp Inc's dividend payments and growth rate have been commendable, the payout ratio and underperformance in some growth metrics raise questions about the long-term sustainability of its dividends. However, the company's solid profitability and competitive dividend yield may continue to attract income-focused investors. Value investors considering Idacorp Inc should weigh these factors alongside their investment strategy and risk tolerance. For those seeking to expand their portfolio with high-dividend yield stocks, GuruFocus Premium users can utilize the High Dividend Yield Screener for further research and investment opportunities.

